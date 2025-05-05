China’s Labor Day accidents

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There were many accidents during the Labor Day holiday in China.



In southern China, sudden heavy rain and strong winds caused four cruise ships to capsize, resulting in ten fatalities.



There was also a helicopter crash.



Kim Hyo-shin from Beijing reports.



[Report]



The water churns violently as if to swallow the cruise ship, and rain pours in through the windows.



Some passengers are not even wearing life jackets.



[Cruise Ship Passenger: "The trash cans have all been blown away. All the trash from this boat has been blown away."]



They try to hold up umbrellas, but it seems difficult to avoid the heavy rain and hail.



Unable to withstand the fierce waves, four cruise ships ultimately capsized.



[Witness: "It's scary. (It really capsized.)"]



Around 4:30 PM yesterday, ten people died in a cruise ship capsizing accident at the famous tourist site, Wujiang Bailihualang Lake, in Guizhou Province, China.



At the time of the accident, more than 40 millimeters of rain and hail fell within an hour, and winds exceeded 26 meters per second.



[Liu Zhengling/Rescue Team Leader: "When we arrived at the scene, the boat was half afloat. It was capsized with the bottom facing up, but it had not sunk."]



Chinese authorities initially reported that the ship was not overloaded and are investigating the exact cause of the accident.



During the Labor Day holiday, a series of incidents occurred in China.



On May 2, in Fujian Province, a car hit a pedestrian, resulting in two deaths, and on the same day in Jiangsu Province, a helicopter crashed, killing one and injuring four.



This accident occurred as local governments in China actively sought to attract tourists by distributing consumer coupons during the Labor Day peak.



Chinese authorities pointed out that the risk of safety accidents has significantly increased with the rise in tourist numbers.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



