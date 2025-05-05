Pledges to amend constitution

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ahead of the presidential election, KBS will continue its coverage of the candidates' pledges starting today (May 5).



The first topic is 'constitutional amendment'.



In this election, all candidates are mentioning constitutional amendments in their pledges.



Our reporter Choi Yo-kyu ng investigates whether they can amend the constitution this time.



[Report]



Our constitution, established in 1948, has been amended nine times over 39 years, achieving the 'five-year single-term direct presidential election' in 1987.



However, in the 38 years since then, the constitution has not changed even once.



With the early presidential election following emergency martial law and impeachment, constitutional amendments are receiving more attention than ever.



Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung has pledged a 'four-year term with re-election and a prime minister recommended by the National Assembly'.



He stated that while it is desirable to amend the constitution within his term, it is not the most urgent issue.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate/Apr. 24: "We need to change to a new system where checks and balances are well established through a four-year re-election system and a prime minister recommendation system."]



People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo has pledged to amend the constitution to limit the powers of the National Assembly rather than the presidency.



He argues that the selection of constitutional judges should be decided by a two-thirds majority vote in the National Assembly, and that measures to check attempts at impeachment and budget cuts by the National Assembly should be guaranteed.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate/Apr. 24: "This constitutional amendment must include provisions to prevent the dictatorship of the National Assembly."]



Independent candidate Han Duck-soo is the most proactive, even making constitutional amendment his opening statement.



He has proposed a timeline to complete the amendment in the second year of his term and hold both the presidential and National Assembly elections in the third year before stepping down.



[Han Duck-soo/Independent presidential candidate/Apr. 2: "Having walked the path of public office, I will establish our constitutional order on a new foundation through a swift constitutional amendment."]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok agrees on the necessity of a constitutional amendment but argues that now is not the right time, while some candidates have pledged amendments to limit martial law in peacetime and to allow for public participation in amendments.



All candidates agree that we must move beyond the 1987 system.



The issue is the feasibility of these amendments.



Once in power, it is not easy to relinquish authority, and if the political calculations regarding the direction of the amendments differ between the ruling and opposition parties, it will be difficult to gain momentum for the amendments.



For instance, in the case of a four-year re-election system, if the distribution of presidential powers is not guaranteed, the president's strong powers could persist for eight years.



Additionally, if the presidential term is shortened and elections for both the president and National Assembly members are held simultaneously after three years, there is a concern that power concentration may actually worsen.



The distribution of powers with the prime minister and the adjustment of personnel and budget rights with the National Assembly are also issues where the interests of the ruling and opposition parties are bound to conflict.



[Sung Ye-jin/KBS pledge verification advisory group/Researcher at Center for Good Democracy, Sungkyunkwan University : "The issue of decentralization is now arising. There is no specific way to resolve the conflicts."]



Therefore, it has been suggested that a 'one-point constitutional amendment' with a clear direction and will in the early stages of the term may be the most feasible.



[Park Won-ho/Professor of Political Science and Diplomacy at Seoul National University: "Rather than a complete rewrite of the constitution from start to finish, we need to identify what is most urgent and focus solely on that...."]



In the long term, there are also calls to simplify the amendment process to respond flexibly to changing circumstances.



KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



