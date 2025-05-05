Missile strikes Israel airport

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tensions are rising again in the Middle East.



A missile fired by the Yemeni Houthi rebels has penetrated Israel's interception network and struck an international airport.



Israel has announced a policy of retaliation and decided to expand operations in the Gaza Strip.



This is reporter Jo Bit-na.



[Report]



With the sound of explosions amid air raid sirens, thick black smoke rises.



["Oh!"]



A missile fell on the roadside just a few hundred meters from the runway of Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.



Numerous vehicles were damaged by missile debris, and 8 people were injured.



Takeoffs and landings were suspended for about an hour.



[Arkadi Vaisel/Airport Staff: "I heard a tremendous explosion from the shelter. I had never heard such a sound before. Everything was shaking."]



The Yemeni Houthi rebels announced that they launched a hypersonic ballistic missile and warned of follow-up attacks.



[Yahya Saree/Houthi Rebel Spokesperson: "We will repeatedly attack Israeli airports, especially Ben Gurion Airport, to impose a comprehensive aerial blockade on Israel."]



Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, the Houthis have been continuously conducting airstrikes against Israel under the pretext of solidarity with Palestine.



The Israeli military stated that the U.S. and Israeli air defense systems attempted several interceptions but failed.



Israel has pointed to Iran as the mastermind behind the attacks and warned of strong retaliation.



[Benjamin Netanyahu/Prime Minister of Israel: "We will take very strong action against them and we always remember that they act with their patron Iran's direction and support."]



Israel has approved plans to expand military operations in the Gaza Strip and has decided to mobilize additional reservists.



This plan reportedly includes the occupation of the Gaza Strip and the maintenance of territory.



This is KBS News Jo Bit-na from Berlin.



