One-eyed painter's art tour

[Anchor]



There is a painter who has created art using only one eye with limited vision.



With this unique perspective, she has been pouring her soul into her art for over 10 years.



This year, she has launched a nationwide traveling exhibition to connect with more people.



Reporter Lee Won-hee has the story.



[Report]



With skilled brushstrokes, she fills the canvas—



capturing even the subtlest shades of color.



[Yu-jin/Painter: "Hello, I am Yu-jin, a painter with a visual impairment. I can only see with my left eye, and when I take off my glasses, I cannot see."]



Her inspiration comes from the beauty of everyday life.



["I brought home a rescued puppy. At first, it was very scared and cautious. But after spending a few years with us, the puppy's eyes became so beautiful."]



["If you look closely at the eyes, you can see a faint silhouette of a person. I was holding a snack while taking the picture."]



Having been active as an artist for ten years, Yu-jin has embarked on a nationwide traveling exhibition for the first time this year.



This is to share the world seen from a slightly different perspective with more people.



[Yu-jin: "I wonder if I can break people's perceptions about disabilities through this."]



The name of the exhibition is 'Seeing Spring.'



All she hopes is for visitors to enjoy the art with an open heart.



[Yu-jin: "In spring, animals wake up from their winter sleep. So the woman asks the animals, 'Did you sleep well during the winter?'"]



[Visitor: "Her artwork really resembles Yujin herself. It feels like she’s expressing who she is through painting."]



What she cannot fully see with her eyes, she reinterprets in her own style on the canvas.



Her goal is to keep dreaming, defying limitations and breaking down prejudice—without giving up.



[Yu-jin: "Instead of thinking, 'She probably can’t do it because she can’t see well,' I hope people think, 'Should I give her a chance? Maybe I can trust her with this.' My eyes might be impaired, but that doesn’t mean I can’t do it."]



This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



