Jo Hyeon-woo saves penalty

In the East Coast Derby between Ulsan and Pohang in professional football, Ulsan's Jo Hyeon-woo made a dramatic penalty kick save just before the end of the match, saving his team.



Pohang was the one to take the initiative.



With a sharp cross from Lee Chang-woo, Oberdan tapped it in to score the opening goal.



Ulsan equalized with a goal from Bojanic during first-half stoppage time.



The tight contest continued, and just when it seemed the match would end in a 1-1 draw, Pohang earned a dramatic penalty kick.



However, another twist unfolded here.



Ulsan's guardian angel, Jo Hyeon-woo, was the main character of the match today.



Jo Hyeon-woo made a spectacular save by completely reading the direction of Juninho's shot, securing a valuable point for Ulsan.



