News 9

Jo Hyeon-woo saves penalty

입력 2025.05.05 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

In the East Coast Derby between Ulsan and Pohang in professional football, Ulsan's Jo Hyeon-woo made a dramatic penalty kick save just before the end of the match, saving his team.

Pohang was the one to take the initiative.

With a sharp cross from Lee Chang-woo, Oberdan tapped it in to score the opening goal.

Ulsan equalized with a goal from Bojanic during first-half stoppage time.

The tight contest continued, and just when it seemed the match would end in a 1-1 draw, Pohang earned a dramatic penalty kick.

However, another twist unfolded here.

Ulsan's guardian angel, Jo Hyeon-woo, was the main character of the match today.

Jo Hyeon-woo made a spectacular save by completely reading the direction of Juninho's shot, securing a valuable point for Ulsan.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Jo Hyeon-woo saves penalty
    • 입력 2025-05-05 23:56:07
    News 9
In the East Coast Derby between Ulsan and Pohang in professional football, Ulsan's Jo Hyeon-woo made a dramatic penalty kick save just before the end of the match, saving his team.

Pohang was the one to take the initiative.

With a sharp cross from Lee Chang-woo, Oberdan tapped it in to score the opening goal.

Ulsan equalized with a goal from Bojanic during first-half stoppage time.

The tight contest continued, and just when it seemed the match would end in a 1-1 draw, Pohang earned a dramatic penalty kick.

However, another twist unfolded here.

Ulsan's guardian angel, Jo Hyeon-woo, was the main character of the match today.

Jo Hyeon-woo made a spectacular save by completely reading the direction of Juninho's shot, securing a valuable point for Ulsan.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, 김문수 요구 수용해 선대위 인선 의결…<br>의총서 “단일화 일정 조속히 밝혀야”

국민의힘, 김문수 요구 수용해 선대위 인선 의결…의총서 “단일화 일정 조속히 밝혀야”
“김문수·한덕수 단일화는 ‘내란연대’”…양평 고속도로 의혹 직격

“김문수·한덕수 단일화는 ‘내란연대’”…양평 고속도로 의혹 직격
온 가족 얼굴에 웃음꽃 가득…<br>오늘은 어린이날

온 가족 얼굴에 웃음꽃 가득…오늘은 어린이날
‘세상에 평안을, 마음에 자비를’…‘화합’ 전한 부처님오신날

‘세상에 평안을, 마음에 자비를’…‘화합’ 전한 부처님오신날
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.