Buddhists mark Buddha’s Birthday

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (May 5) is both Children's Day and Buddha's Birthday.



Major temples across the country held ceremonies to commemorate Buddha's Birthday.



Amid domestic and international turmoil, this year the Buddhist community conveyed messages of harmony and compassion.



Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the story.



[Report]



Despite the somewhat chilly weather, Buddhist believers gathered in one place.



They poured water over the baby Buddha statue to wash away their inner troubles.



In light of the chaotic domestic and international situation, this year's Buddha's Birthday emphasized messages of compassion and harmony.



[Buddhist Monk Jin-woo/General Secretary of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism: "Conflicts and divisions continue everywhere. I hope that we can all pass on a more peaceful and brilliant future to our neighbors, the world, and our children with hearts of compassion and wisdom."]



Acting President Lee Ju-ho also emphasized the concept of 'Jata Bul-i' (自他不二), which means becoming one with others.



[Lee Ju-ho/Acting President: "The spirit of compassion, sharing, and respect for life that the Buddhist community has practiced will take deep root throughout our society, and the government will do its utmost to support this."]



This year's ceremony particularly included the families of victims from the Jeju Air disaster, laid-off workers, and victims of rental fraud, who shared the significance of Buddha's Birthday together.



Believers clasped their hands in front of the Buddha statue and made their wishes.



[Kim Bun-ja/Anyang, Gyeonggi Province: "My daughter is getting married this year, and I hope she lives happily, and I came to see Buddha with the wish that our family stays healthy."]



The desire for the well-being of society transcended generations.



[Yoon Seo-jun/Gangnam, Seoul/Son: "I wished for peace in the country and for my family to do well."]



[Yoon Sang-hoon/Gangnam, Seoul/Father: "I hope the government stabilizes, and that the people live in a peaceful and stable country."]



Citizens also spent Buddha's Birthday with the hope that Buddha's compassion would dwell in the whole world.



KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!