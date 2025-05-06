News 9

Buddhists mark Buddha’s Birthday

입력 2025.05.06 (00:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (May 5) is both Children's Day and Buddha's Birthday.

Major temples across the country held ceremonies to commemorate Buddha's Birthday.

Amid domestic and international turmoil, this year the Buddhist community conveyed messages of harmony and compassion.

Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the story.

[Report]

Despite the somewhat chilly weather, Buddhist believers gathered in one place.

They poured water over the baby Buddha statue to wash away their inner troubles.

In light of the chaotic domestic and international situation, this year's Buddha's Birthday emphasized messages of compassion and harmony.

[Buddhist Monk Jin-woo/General Secretary of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism: "Conflicts and divisions continue everywhere. I hope that we can all pass on a more peaceful and brilliant future to our neighbors, the world, and our children with hearts of compassion and wisdom."]

Acting President Lee Ju-ho also emphasized the concept of 'Jata Bul-i' (自他不二), which means becoming one with others.

[Lee Ju-ho/Acting President: "The spirit of compassion, sharing, and respect for life that the Buddhist community has practiced will take deep root throughout our society, and the government will do its utmost to support this."]

This year's ceremony particularly included the families of victims from the Jeju Air disaster, laid-off workers, and victims of rental fraud, who shared the significance of Buddha's Birthday together.

Believers clasped their hands in front of the Buddha statue and made their wishes.

[Kim Bun-ja/Anyang, Gyeonggi Province: "My daughter is getting married this year, and I hope she lives happily, and I came to see Buddha with the wish that our family stays healthy."]

The desire for the well-being of society transcended generations.

[Yoon Seo-jun/Gangnam, Seoul/Son: "I wished for peace in the country and for my family to do well."]

[Yoon Sang-hoon/Gangnam, Seoul/Father: "I hope the government stabilizes, and that the people live in a peaceful and stable country."]

Citizens also spent Buddha's Birthday with the hope that Buddha's compassion would dwell in the whole world.

KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Buddhists mark Buddha’s Birthday
    • 입력 2025-05-06 00:12:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (May 5) is both Children's Day and Buddha's Birthday.

Major temples across the country held ceremonies to commemorate Buddha's Birthday.

Amid domestic and international turmoil, this year the Buddhist community conveyed messages of harmony and compassion.

Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the story.

[Report]

Despite the somewhat chilly weather, Buddhist believers gathered in one place.

They poured water over the baby Buddha statue to wash away their inner troubles.

In light of the chaotic domestic and international situation, this year's Buddha's Birthday emphasized messages of compassion and harmony.

[Buddhist Monk Jin-woo/General Secretary of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism: "Conflicts and divisions continue everywhere. I hope that we can all pass on a more peaceful and brilliant future to our neighbors, the world, and our children with hearts of compassion and wisdom."]

Acting President Lee Ju-ho also emphasized the concept of 'Jata Bul-i' (自他不二), which means becoming one with others.

[Lee Ju-ho/Acting President: "The spirit of compassion, sharing, and respect for life that the Buddhist community has practiced will take deep root throughout our society, and the government will do its utmost to support this."]

This year's ceremony particularly included the families of victims from the Jeju Air disaster, laid-off workers, and victims of rental fraud, who shared the significance of Buddha's Birthday together.

Believers clasped their hands in front of the Buddha statue and made their wishes.

[Kim Bun-ja/Anyang, Gyeonggi Province: "My daughter is getting married this year, and I hope she lives happily, and I came to see Buddha with the wish that our family stays healthy."]

The desire for the well-being of society transcended generations.

[Yoon Seo-jun/Gangnam, Seoul/Son: "I wished for peace in the country and for my family to do well."]

[Yoon Sang-hoon/Gangnam, Seoul/Father: "I hope the government stabilizes, and that the people live in a peaceful and stable country."]

Citizens also spent Buddha's Birthday with the hope that Buddha's compassion would dwell in the whole world.

KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.
김혜주
김혜주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, 김문수 요구 수용해 선대위 인선 의결…<br>의총서 “단일화 일정 조속히 밝혀야”

국민의힘, 김문수 요구 수용해 선대위 인선 의결…의총서 “단일화 일정 조속히 밝혀야”
“김문수·한덕수 단일화는 ‘내란연대’”…양평 고속도로 의혹 직격

“김문수·한덕수 단일화는 ‘내란연대’”…양평 고속도로 의혹 직격
온 가족 얼굴에 웃음꽃 가득…<br>오늘은 어린이날

온 가족 얼굴에 웃음꽃 가득…오늘은 어린이날
‘세상에 평안을, 마음에 자비를’…‘화합’ 전한 부처님오신날

‘세상에 평안을, 마음에 자비를’…‘화합’ 전한 부처님오신날
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.