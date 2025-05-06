News 9

LG defeats SK

입력 2025.05.06 (00:12)

[Anchor]

In the first game of the professional basketball championship finals, LG secured a victory by blocking the offense of regular season champion SK with strong defense.

SK, known for its flashy fast-break basketball, could not overcome LG's defensive wall.

This is reporter Han Seong-yoon.

[Report]

LG, which boasts the least points allowed among the 10 teams, induced mistakes from SK with its strong defense.

Against SK's top scorer, Warney, three players collaborated on defense to prevent his scoring.

[""LG is anticipating that Warney will be forced into a step-back shot as the shot clock winds down."]

Against SK, which leads the league in fast breaks with an average of 8, LG did not allow any fast breaks.

The only fast break came in the middle of the third quarter when Oh Jae-hyun connected a pass from Warney for a score, causing SK's fast-paced game to lose its shine.

LG's Marei grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds and led the team on both offense and defense with a crucial dunk in a key moment.

Tamayo scored 24 points, leading LG's offense by hitting four three-pointers at critical times.

LG defeated regular season champion SK with a score of 75 to 66, recording the first win.

[Cho Sang-hyun: "I believe that keeping SK's fast breaks and offense to the 60-point range was the driving force behind our victory."]

LG, which had a regular season record of 1 win and 5 losses against SK, now has a 70.3% chance of winning the championship after winning the first game, allowing them to aim for their first-ever title.

SK, with MVP players like Ahn Young-jun and Kim Sun-hyung not meeting expectations, heads into the championship series with one loss.

This is KBS News, Han Seong-yoon.

