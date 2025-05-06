Children‘s toy stores decline

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



KBS's year-round project to overcome the low birth crisis continues for another week.



As Children's Day approaches, the toy and stationery industries used to see a significant boost.



However, last month, the number of children fell to the lowest level since statistics were published, putting the related industries in serious trouble.



Reporter Go Ah-reum has the story.



[Report]



A toy store in Sejong City has a banner advertising drastic discounts.



Facing closure, they are holding an event to clear out their inventory.



May, which used to be a peak season, is no longer a busy time.



[Go Kwan/Toy Store Owner: "(In May) the 3rd, 4th, and 5th were the busiest days, with about 500 customers or so...."]



Having served child customers for over 30 years, the low birth phenomenon has now reached a level that threatens their livelihood.



They tried to survive by reducing the size of the store to save on rent, but ultimately decided to close the business.



[Go Kwan: "With low birth rates and the economy not doing well, people are not spending money."]



The scene in the country's largest stationery and toy street is similar.



Even with the holiday approaching Children's Day, as you can see, there are not many people in the market.



Rental notices are posted everywhere, and some stores are not operating.



This stationery store, which once had 10 employees, is now managed by the owner alone.



[Kim ○○/Stationery Store Owner: "In this large store, I've sold as little as 30,000 won in a day. If this continues, I wonder if this market will disappear...."]



The number of stationery stores nationwide, which was over 9,400 in 2019, has decreased to 7,800 last year.



About 300 stores have closed each year, averaging one store a day.



The combination of economic recession and low birth rates has dealt a severe blow.



For parents who have childhood memories, the deserted market scene feels unfamiliar.



[Hwang Cho-rong/Dongdaemun District, Seoul: "I think there was a joy in choosing things here, and (when I came in the past) it was bustling and I was overwhelmed by the toys...."]



The number of elementary school students, which was 4 million in 2000, has decreased to about 2.4 million last year.



There are dark forecasts that if this continues, we may face a Children's Day without children.



This is KBS News Go Ah-reum.



