News 9

Children‘s toy stores decline

입력 2025.05.06 (00:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

KBS's year-round project to overcome the low birth crisis continues for another week.

As Children's Day approaches, the toy and stationery industries used to see a significant boost.

However, last month, the number of children fell to the lowest level since statistics were published, putting the related industries in serious trouble.

Reporter Go Ah-reum has the story.

[Report]

A toy store in Sejong City has a banner advertising drastic discounts.

Facing closure, they are holding an event to clear out their inventory.

May, which used to be a peak season, is no longer a busy time.

[Go Kwan/Toy Store Owner: "(In May) the 3rd, 4th, and 5th were the busiest days, with about 500 customers or so...."]

Having served child customers for over 30 years, the low birth phenomenon has now reached a level that threatens their livelihood.

They tried to survive by reducing the size of the store to save on rent, but ultimately decided to close the business.

[Go Kwan: "With low birth rates and the economy not doing well, people are not spending money."]

The scene in the country's largest stationery and toy street is similar.

Even with the holiday approaching Children's Day, as you can see, there are not many people in the market.

Rental notices are posted everywhere, and some stores are not operating.

This stationery store, which once had 10 employees, is now managed by the owner alone.

[Kim ○○/Stationery Store Owner: "In this large store, I've sold as little as 30,000 won in a day. If this continues, I wonder if this market will disappear...."]

The number of stationery stores nationwide, which was over 9,400 in 2019, has decreased to 7,800 last year.

About 300 stores have closed each year, averaging one store a day.

The combination of economic recession and low birth rates has dealt a severe blow.

For parents who have childhood memories, the deserted market scene feels unfamiliar.

[Hwang Cho-rong/Dongdaemun District, Seoul: "I think there was a joy in choosing things here, and (when I came in the past) it was bustling and I was overwhelmed by the toys...."]

The number of elementary school students, which was 4 million in 2000, has decreased to about 2.4 million last year.

There are dark forecasts that if this continues, we may face a Children's Day without children.

This is KBS News Go Ah-reum.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Children‘s toy stores decline
    • 입력 2025-05-06 00:53:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

KBS's year-round project to overcome the low birth crisis continues for another week.

As Children's Day approaches, the toy and stationery industries used to see a significant boost.

However, last month, the number of children fell to the lowest level since statistics were published, putting the related industries in serious trouble.

Reporter Go Ah-reum has the story.

[Report]

A toy store in Sejong City has a banner advertising drastic discounts.

Facing closure, they are holding an event to clear out their inventory.

May, which used to be a peak season, is no longer a busy time.

[Go Kwan/Toy Store Owner: "(In May) the 3rd, 4th, and 5th were the busiest days, with about 500 customers or so...."]

Having served child customers for over 30 years, the low birth phenomenon has now reached a level that threatens their livelihood.

They tried to survive by reducing the size of the store to save on rent, but ultimately decided to close the business.

[Go Kwan: "With low birth rates and the economy not doing well, people are not spending money."]

The scene in the country's largest stationery and toy street is similar.

Even with the holiday approaching Children's Day, as you can see, there are not many people in the market.

Rental notices are posted everywhere, and some stores are not operating.

This stationery store, which once had 10 employees, is now managed by the owner alone.

[Kim ○○/Stationery Store Owner: "In this large store, I've sold as little as 30,000 won in a day. If this continues, I wonder if this market will disappear...."]

The number of stationery stores nationwide, which was over 9,400 in 2019, has decreased to 7,800 last year.

About 300 stores have closed each year, averaging one store a day.

The combination of economic recession and low birth rates has dealt a severe blow.

For parents who have childhood memories, the deserted market scene feels unfamiliar.

[Hwang Cho-rong/Dongdaemun District, Seoul: "I think there was a joy in choosing things here, and (when I came in the past) it was bustling and I was overwhelmed by the toys...."]

The number of elementary school students, which was 4 million in 2000, has decreased to about 2.4 million last year.

There are dark forecasts that if this continues, we may face a Children's Day without children.

This is KBS News Go Ah-reum.
고아름
고아름 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, 김문수 요구 수용해 선대위 인선 의결…<br>의총서 “단일화 일정 조속히 밝혀야”

국민의힘, 김문수 요구 수용해 선대위 인선 의결…의총서 “단일화 일정 조속히 밝혀야”
“김문수·한덕수 단일화는 ‘내란연대’”…양평 고속도로 의혹 직격

“김문수·한덕수 단일화는 ‘내란연대’”…양평 고속도로 의혹 직격
온 가족 얼굴에 웃음꽃 가득…<br>어린이날

온 가족 얼굴에 웃음꽃 가득…어린이날
‘세상에 평안을, 마음에 자비를’…‘화합’ 전한 부처님오신날

‘세상에 평안을, 마음에 자비를’…‘화합’ 전한 부처님오신날
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.