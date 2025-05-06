Trump: 100% tariff on movies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump has now brought up tariffs even in relation to movies.



He stated that he would impose a 100% tariff on films made overseas.



President Trump also made remarks that seemed to disregard the Constitution, causing controversy.



Washington's Kim Kyung-soo reports.



[Report]



One common feature of recent major American films is that they are produced overseas.



They also receive incentives from the countries where filming takes place.



It seems that President Trump was displeased with this.



He announced that he would impose a 100% tariff on films produced abroad.



He also claimed that the provision of incentives by foreign countries poses a threat to U.S. security.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "A lot of them have stolen our movie industry. And I am saying, if they are not willing to making a movie inside the United States, then we should have tariffs on movies coming in."]



President Trump also sparked controversy by seemingly disregarding the Constitution.



He stated that it is unimaginable for U.S. courts to repeatedly intervene in the forced deportation of illegal immigrants.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Interview with NBC News on April 4: "(Don't you need to uphold the Constitution of the United States as President?) I don't know. What you said is not what I heard the Supreme Court said. They have a different interpretation."]



Trump also mentioned reopening the Alcatraz prison, which was closed over 60 years ago.



Additionally, he criticized that judges prevent the removal of violent criminals and those who entered the U.S. illegally.



There are also concerns that reopening the currently tourist-attracting Alcatraz prison would require enormous costs, making Trump's claim seem unrealistic.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



