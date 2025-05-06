News 9

Animals hit by repeated fires

입력 2025.05.06 (00:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This spring, wildfires have occurred one after another, causing significant damage not only to people but also to animals.

With an estimated 140,000 cattle and pigs affected by the wildfires in the Gyeongbuk region, which left the worst damage, there are calls for better disaster preparedness.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has covered the situation on-site.

[Report]

In March, a village in Andong, Gyeongbuk Province was hit by wildfires.

A resident who hurriedly evacuated to a nearby campsite returned to check on the village and discovered a neighbor's barn.

Cattle that suffered burns or inhaled smoke are lying collapsed everywhere.

[Jeong Gil-ja/Andong, Gyeongbuk: "Yesterday, we used a tractor to pull them out. Three, six, seven... There are calves here too."]

In another wildfire-affected area, a passing car narrowly avoids a dog wandering on the road.

["Oh!"]

A resident passing by gives the dog some food and water, and it eats eagerly as if it has been starving for days.

It is presumed that during the evacuation from the wildfire, people were in a hurry or could not take their pets to the shelters where they had to stay together, leaving them behind.

[Shin Soo-hyun/Namjeong-myeon, Gyeongbuk: "The owners probably let the dogs loose, so they survived, right? They usually do that. The elderly have a hard time evacuating."]

This year, about 140,000 animals have been affected by wildfires in Gyeongbuk, and it has been revealed that 700 dogs trapped in cages at a large dog farm died in a fire while their owner evacuated alone, adding to the sorrow.

As the frequency and scale of wildfires increase, there are voices calling for institutional improvements to prevent economic and emotional damage not only to animals but also to people.

[Kim Young-hwan/Adjunct Professor, Soongsil University, Department of Culture Contents: "'Animals are not objects. They are lives' is a recognition that has risen among the public. I believe there is a need to revise disaster evacuation methods for animal safety."]

There are also discussions about establishing disaster manuals that allow leashes to be removed during evacuation or providing temporary shelters where animals can be left.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Animals hit by repeated fires
    • 입력 2025-05-06 00:58:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

This spring, wildfires have occurred one after another, causing significant damage not only to people but also to animals.

With an estimated 140,000 cattle and pigs affected by the wildfires in the Gyeongbuk region, which left the worst damage, there are calls for better disaster preparedness.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has covered the situation on-site.

[Report]

In March, a village in Andong, Gyeongbuk Province was hit by wildfires.

A resident who hurriedly evacuated to a nearby campsite returned to check on the village and discovered a neighbor's barn.

Cattle that suffered burns or inhaled smoke are lying collapsed everywhere.

[Jeong Gil-ja/Andong, Gyeongbuk: "Yesterday, we used a tractor to pull them out. Three, six, seven... There are calves here too."]

In another wildfire-affected area, a passing car narrowly avoids a dog wandering on the road.

["Oh!"]

A resident passing by gives the dog some food and water, and it eats eagerly as if it has been starving for days.

It is presumed that during the evacuation from the wildfire, people were in a hurry or could not take their pets to the shelters where they had to stay together, leaving them behind.

[Shin Soo-hyun/Namjeong-myeon, Gyeongbuk: "The owners probably let the dogs loose, so they survived, right? They usually do that. The elderly have a hard time evacuating."]

This year, about 140,000 animals have been affected by wildfires in Gyeongbuk, and it has been revealed that 700 dogs trapped in cages at a large dog farm died in a fire while their owner evacuated alone, adding to the sorrow.

As the frequency and scale of wildfires increase, there are voices calling for institutional improvements to prevent economic and emotional damage not only to animals but also to people.

[Kim Young-hwan/Adjunct Professor, Soongsil University, Department of Culture Contents: "'Animals are not objects. They are lives' is a recognition that has risen among the public. I believe there is a need to revise disaster evacuation methods for animal safety."]

There are also discussions about establishing disaster manuals that allow leashes to be removed during evacuation or providing temporary shelters where animals can be left.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.
문예슬
문예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, 김문수 요구 수용해 선대위 인선 의결…<br>의총서 “단일화 일정 조속히 밝혀야”

국민의힘, 김문수 요구 수용해 선대위 인선 의결…의총서 “단일화 일정 조속히 밝혀야”
“김문수·한덕수 단일화는 ‘내란연대’”…양평 고속도로 의혹 직격

“김문수·한덕수 단일화는 ‘내란연대’”…양평 고속도로 의혹 직격
온 가족 얼굴에 웃음꽃 가득…<br>어린이날

온 가족 얼굴에 웃음꽃 가득…어린이날
‘세상에 평안을, 마음에 자비를’…‘화합’ 전한 부처님오신날

‘세상에 평안을, 마음에 자비를’…‘화합’ 전한 부처님오신날
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.