Ryu Hae-ran wins Black Desert

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ryu Hae-ran has achieved her third career victory by winning the Black Desert Championship on the American Women's Professional Golf Tour.



Ryu Hae-ran secured a 'wire-to-wire' victory, never relinquishing the lead from the first day, thanks to her eagle show for three consecutive days.



This is a report by Lee Seong-hoon.



[Report]



Ryu Hae-ran's perfect shots shone even on the final day.



On the par 5, 13th hole, Ryu Hae-ran made a brilliant shot to successfully reach the green in two, extending her lead over the second place by four strokes with her third consecutive eagle.



Having effectively secured the victory, Ryu Hae-ran celebrated with a birdie on the final 18th hole.



With one eagle and six birdies, without any bogeys, she finished the tournament with a personal best total of 26 under par, marking her first victory of the season.



A former LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Ryu Hae-ran has now achieved three career victories, becoming the third Korean player to win this season, following Kim A-rim and Kim Hyo-joo.



[Ryu Hae-ran/Daol Financial Group: "I have won eight times starting from Korea, but I think the major victory is still missing. I will focus on preparing for the remaining majors this year."]



At the PGA Tour's CJ Cup, world number one Scottie Scheffler claimed a wire-to-wire victory.



Scheffler recorded an overwhelming performance with a tie for the lowest score over 72 holes at 31 under par, marking his first win of the season.



Kim Si-woo achieved the best result among Korean players, finishing tied for 15th.



Although the results of the Korean players were somewhat disappointing, the CJ Cup attracted over 180,000 spectators, successfully drawing crowds for the second consecutive year.



This is Lee Seong-hoon reporting for KBS News from McKinney, Texas.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!