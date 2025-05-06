KBO hits 3M mark on Children’s Day

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On Children's Day today, professional baseball surpassed a record of 3 million spectators in the fewest games ever.



In the long-awaited Children's Day rivalry match at Jamsil, Doosan Bears Jung Soo-bin showcased the strength of a father.



Reporter Park Jumi reports.



[Report]



Despite the cloudy weather, the Children's Day rivalry match at Jamsil, held for the first time in three years, was bustling like a festival.



The fan signing event and mini sports day, selected through a lottery of a small number of fans, were filled with excited young fans.



[Choi Hyun/11 years old/Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province: "Right now!! Just being on this ground feels like my wish has come true. (Among all the Children's Days I've experienced~) Right now!! It's the best!!"]



For the Doosan Bears and LG Twins fans, the players from both teams played with more passion than ever.



Doosan's Jung Soo-bin got on base from his first at-bat in the first inning and hit a home run in the third inning, fulfilling his promise to be a proud father to his son.



[Jung Soo-bin/Doosan: "Since it's Children's Day and many children came to the baseball field, I thought our team should show something (and focused)."]



While LG missed out on victory, Hanwha Eagles surged with a terrifying momentum, achieving a 7-game winning streak and rising to a tie for first place.



Moon Hyun-bin, who faced an absurd pickoff the day before against Kia, hit the winning home run this time.



SSG Landers' Choi Jeong is just two home runs away from becoming the first in KBO League history to reach 500 home runs, hitting home runs for two consecutive days.



Professional baseball surpassed 3 million spectators after 175 games, continuing its box office success.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



