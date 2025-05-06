Conflict over single candidacy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo is strongly opposing the party's attempt to remove him as the official presidential candidate.



As the party leadership set out to meet with candidate Kim in the region, he immediately suspended his schedule and came to Seoul to consider countermeasures.



The independent candidate Han Duck-soo, who is the rival for unification, stated that the failure of unification would be a betrayal to the people.



Reporter Park Young-min has the details.



[Report]



Right after the afternoon general meeting, the leadership of the People Power Party headed to Daegu to meet with candidate Kim Moon-soo.



[Park Soo-min/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "We decided to go down to urgently meet with candidate Kim Moon-soo, who is currently campaigning in the local area, to discuss the unification schedule."]



This was to negotiate the unification schedule in line with candidate Kim's visit to Daegu and Gyeongbuk.



However, candidate Kim suddenly canceled all his schedules instead of meeting with the party leadership.



He strongly opposed, stating that despite clearly showing his willingness for unification, they are trying to remove him, the official candidate.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "The party that has failed to protect the presidency twice is now trying to remove the party's presidential candidate. I don't understand why we held the primaries three times if this is the case."]



His discontent stems from the party leadership's announcement last night (May 5) to convene a national committee and party convention, and their plan to conduct a survey of party members regarding unification today (May 6).



As candidate Kim headed to Seoul, party leaders Kwon Young-se and Kwon Seong-dong turned back near Daejeon, and discussions on unification are now at a standstill.



Candidate Han Duck-soo also considered heading to Daegu to meet with candidate Kim but ultimately decided against it.



He repeatedly pressured candidate Kim, stating that the failure of unification would be an act of betrayal to the people.



[Han Duck-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "I have never thought that unification would fail. I believe it would be a great betrayal and treachery to the people."]



The People Power Party held an emergency general meeting again from 8 PM to discuss unification plans.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!