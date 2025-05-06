News 9

Conflict over single candidacy

입력 2025.05.06 (22:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo is strongly opposing the party's attempt to remove him as the official presidential candidate.

As the party leadership set out to meet with candidate Kim in the region, he immediately suspended his schedule and came to Seoul to consider countermeasures.

The independent candidate Han Duck-soo, who is the rival for unification, stated that the failure of unification would be a betrayal to the people.

Reporter Park Young-min has the details.

[Report]

Right after the afternoon general meeting, the leadership of the People Power Party headed to Daegu to meet with candidate Kim Moon-soo.

[Park Soo-min/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "We decided to go down to urgently meet with candidate Kim Moon-soo, who is currently campaigning in the local area, to discuss the unification schedule."]

This was to negotiate the unification schedule in line with candidate Kim's visit to Daegu and Gyeongbuk.

However, candidate Kim suddenly canceled all his schedules instead of meeting with the party leadership.

He strongly opposed, stating that despite clearly showing his willingness for unification, they are trying to remove him, the official candidate.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "The party that has failed to protect the presidency twice is now trying to remove the party's presidential candidate. I don't understand why we held the primaries three times if this is the case."]

His discontent stems from the party leadership's announcement last night (May 5) to convene a national committee and party convention, and their plan to conduct a survey of party members regarding unification today (May 6).

As candidate Kim headed to Seoul, party leaders Kwon Young-se and Kwon Seong-dong turned back near Daejeon, and discussions on unification are now at a standstill.

Candidate Han Duck-soo also considered heading to Daegu to meet with candidate Kim but ultimately decided against it.

He repeatedly pressured candidate Kim, stating that the failure of unification would be an act of betrayal to the people.

[Han Duck-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "I have never thought that unification would fail. I believe it would be a great betrayal and treachery to the people."]

The People Power Party held an emergency general meeting again from 8 PM to discuss unification plans.

This is KBS News, Park Young-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Conflict over single candidacy
    • 입력 2025-05-06 22:25:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo is strongly opposing the party's attempt to remove him as the official presidential candidate.

As the party leadership set out to meet with candidate Kim in the region, he immediately suspended his schedule and came to Seoul to consider countermeasures.

The independent candidate Han Duck-soo, who is the rival for unification, stated that the failure of unification would be a betrayal to the people.

Reporter Park Young-min has the details.

[Report]

Right after the afternoon general meeting, the leadership of the People Power Party headed to Daegu to meet with candidate Kim Moon-soo.

[Park Soo-min/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "We decided to go down to urgently meet with candidate Kim Moon-soo, who is currently campaigning in the local area, to discuss the unification schedule."]

This was to negotiate the unification schedule in line with candidate Kim's visit to Daegu and Gyeongbuk.

However, candidate Kim suddenly canceled all his schedules instead of meeting with the party leadership.

He strongly opposed, stating that despite clearly showing his willingness for unification, they are trying to remove him, the official candidate.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "The party that has failed to protect the presidency twice is now trying to remove the party's presidential candidate. I don't understand why we held the primaries three times if this is the case."]

His discontent stems from the party leadership's announcement last night (May 5) to convene a national committee and party convention, and their plan to conduct a survey of party members regarding unification today (May 6).

As candidate Kim headed to Seoul, party leaders Kwon Young-se and Kwon Seong-dong turned back near Daejeon, and discussions on unification are now at a standstill.

Candidate Han Duck-soo also considered heading to Daegu to meet with candidate Kim but ultimately decided against it.

He repeatedly pressured candidate Kim, stating that the failure of unification would be an act of betrayal to the people.

[Han Duck-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "I have never thought that unification would fail. I believe it would be a great betrayal and treachery to the people."]

The People Power Party held an emergency general meeting again from 8 PM to discuss unification plans.

This is KBS News, Park Young-min.
박영민
박영민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 김문수 “7일 오후 6시 한덕수 만날 것…단일화 여론조사 중단해야”

[속보] 김문수 “7일 오후 6시 한덕수 만날 것…단일화 여론조사 중단해야”
단일화 정면충돌 양상…“전 당원 찬반 조사”

단일화 정면충돌 양상…“전 당원 찬반 조사”
이재명 “조봉암 ‘사법 살인’…<br>‘군 복무 호봉 산입’ 청년 정책 발표”

이재명 “조봉암 ‘사법 살인’…‘군 복무 호봉 산입’ 청년 정책 발표”
체코 원전 계약 불투명…체코<br> 법원, 서명 하루 전 중지 명령

체코 원전 계약 불투명…체코 법원, 서명 하루 전 중지 명령
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.