PPP faces unity crisis

[Anchor]



A direct conflict is occurring within the People Power Party regarding the unification of presidential candidates.



The party leadership, provincial governors, and local committee chairs have urged candidate Kim Moon-soo to unify, and during this process, terms like betrayal of the people and resignation of the candidate have been mentioned.



The People Power Party will conduct a survey on the unification for all party members tomorrow (5.7) and continue to pressure candidate Kim.



We will first report on this and then follow up on the movements from candidate Kim's side.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo.



[Report]



The leadership of the People Power Party has effectively issued a final ultimatum to candidate Kim Moon-soo regarding unification.



They have set the deadline for unification as the candidate registration deadline on the 11th and decided to conduct a survey on unification support among all party members tomorrow.



They warned that if candidate Kim fails to keep the promise of unification he has been shouting about throughout the primary, he will become a historical sinner if he loses in the presidential election.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "If you break that trust now, it will be a betrayal of the party members and the people, and our citizens will no longer trust our party and our candidate."]



Chairman Kwon has stated that he will resign if unification does not happen, effectively drawing the line.



Voices urging unification with candidate Kim have erupted both inside and outside the party.



Provincial governors affiliated with the People Power Party issued a statement urging candidate Kim to meet with candidate Han Duck-soo immediately, and there have even been calls for candidate Kim to step down.



[Lee Sang-min/Chairman of the People Power Party Daejeon Yuseong District Committee: "I earnestly appeal for a swift, beautiful, and refreshing unification through the grand decision of the two candidates."]



Earlier today (5.6), the party leadership and candidate Kim's side clashed strongly.



Last night (5.5), candidate Kim's side strongly opposed the announcement of the party convention.



[Kim Jae-won/Chief Secretary of the People Power Party Presidential Candidate/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "If the candidate unification doesn't go well, aren't they trying to revise the party rules to lower the status of candidate Kim Moon-soo?"



The leadership explained that it was a precautionary measure in case unification is successful.



[Lee Yang-soo/Secretary General of the People Power Party: "We are anticipating various scenarios to prevent any situation where a candidate registration might fail."]



The party leadership has stated that the unification schedule must be confirmed by tomorrow at the latest, and if they cannot find a breakthrough, they are reportedly considering candidate replacement.



KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



