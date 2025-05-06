Han expands reform alliance push

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Independent candidate Han Duck-soo is continuing his so-called constitutional amendment big tent movement.



After meeting former Democratic Party leader Sohn Hak-kyu yesterday (5.5), today (5.6) he met with former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon to share his intentions for a constitutional amendment coalition.



Reporter Yeo So-yeon has the story.



[Report]



Independent candidate Han Duck-soo reaffirmed his pledge to push for constitutional reform and shorten the presidential term to three years, which he first declared when announcing his candidacy.



[Han Duck-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: “I will ensure the success of constitutional reform and reunify a deeply divided Korea into one nation.”]



He stressed the need for constitutional changes to realize true separation of powers, mentioning a "national unity cabinet system" and a "responsible prime minister system" where the prime minister has authority over cabinet appointments.



Addressing discussions in the conservative camp about forming an anti-Lee Jae-myung coalition, Han emphasized that his “big tent” is not aimed at excluding any individual but rather built around the shared goal of constitutional reform.



[Han Duck-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "We will not exclude anyone and will respond to the turbulent international situation through our constitutional amendment coalition...."]



He apologized for using the term 'Gwangju incident' recently and strongly refuted claims from some in the Democratic Party regarding his spouse being a 'shaman expert,' calling it "a blatant lie."



In his meeting with former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, they found common ground on building a coalition for constitutional amendment to resolve the political crisis.



[Lee Nak-yon/Former Prime Minister: "We agreed to work together to ensure that the national crisis does not worsen and to seize a new opportunity for hope...."]



He also met with Kim Jong-in, former chairman of the People Power Party's emergency response committee, who had criticized Han's candidacy as unreasonable.



As discussions on unification with candidate Kim Moon-soo have been sluggish, Han Duck-soo continues his 'constitutional amendment big tent' movement, which is interpreted as an effort to emphasize the necessity of unification and to make his presence felt.



This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!