Conclave begins to elect pope

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The secret meeting of cardinals to elect a new pope, known as the 'conclave,' will begin tomorrow (5.7).



With a record 70 countries' cardinals participating in the election, there is great interest in who will become the next pope.



Let's find out how the conclave will proceed, as our correspondent Ahn Da-young explains.



[Report]



A chimney has been installed on the roof of the Sistine Chapel, from which white smoke will rise when a new pope is elected.



All 133 cardinals attending the conclave have arrived in Vatican City.



As voters for the next pope and candidates themselves, they will be thoroughly isolated from the outside world starting tomorrow to begin secret voting.



On the first day, after a special mass and a secret oath, the first vote will take place, followed by two votes each morning and afternoon for the next two days.



If no conclusion is reached, a day of discussion will be held on the fourth day.



This process will be repeated until a candidate receives support from more than 2/3, or at least 89 cardinals.



[Tom Reese/Priest/Senior Analyst, Religion News Service: "If on each vote his numbers continue to go up, then they say, OK. This is the one who's got the best chance of getting elected."]



The cardinals reached a consensus in a pre-conclave private meeting regarding the qualities needed in the next pope.



They prioritized the ability to act as a bridge between the church and the world, expressing concerns about the division within the church and the crisis in the global order.



[Louis Raphael Sako/Cardinal: "(We need) a pastor, a father, someone who knows how to talk to people, who is close to people and peace.”]



This conclave features cardinals from a record 70 countries, with more from outside Europe.



While various factions such as progressive vs. conservative and European vs. non-European are being discussed, there is also the possibility of a 'surprise candidate' emerging like Pope Francis.



In the 20th century, conclaves typically concluded in an average of three days.



In the last two conclaves, a new pope was decided in just two days.



This is Ahn Da-young reporting for KBS News from Paris.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!