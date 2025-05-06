Battery fires surge in Japan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In Japan, fires are occurring frequently at waste disposal sites due to lithium-ion batteries.



Fires are igniting from batteries that have been discarded with regular trash, with estimates suggesting over 8,000 incidents occur annually.



This is our correspondent Hwang Jin-woo in Tokyo.



[Report]



This is a waste disposal facility in Tokyo, Japan.



Employees are meticulously searching through the trash to check for lithium-ion batteries.



["There is smoke coming out."]



If batteries are left as they are, they can catch fire during waste processing due to internal damage or external impact.



["Oh no..."]



A fire that occurred in December last year at a waste disposal facility in Chiba Prefecture, and another fire in Ibaraki Prefecture in the same month, are both believed to have started from lithium-ion batteries.



The Japanese government estimates that fires caused by lithium-ion batteries during the waste disposal process exceeded 8,500 incidents in 2023 alone.



As the use of batteries increases, the number of fires is also on the rise.



Once a fire breaks out, it takes time to restore the facility, paralyzing waste processing in the area.



This is a waste disposal facility where a recent fire occurred, and unprocessed trash is piled up in the yard.



Ultimately, the Japanese Ministry of the Environment has established a policy that each local government is responsible for safely collecting lithium-ion batteries.



[Asao Keiichiro/Japanese Minister of the Environment: "We ask that you contact your local government regarding proper disposal methods to help prevent fire incidents."]



The method to prevent fires is to not mix lithium-ion batteries with regular trash, but to discharge them completely and cover the terminals with insulating tape before disposal.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!