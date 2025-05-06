News 9

Record Arctic melt risk

입력 2025.05.06 (23:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Arctic sea ice and its melting extent have hit record lows since satellite observations began, starting from last winter.

As a result, experts warn that the chances of heatwaves and torrential rains hitting South Korea this summer have increased.

Shin Bang-sil, a meteorology specialist, reports.

[Report]

Researchers are using satellites to monitor the extent of Arctic sea ice in real time.

Arctic sea ice typically melts between April and September and expands again during the winter.

However, an unusual pattern has emerged since last winter.

[Park Jeong-won/Head Researcher, Korea Polar Research Institute: "Records from last November to this March show that the (Arctic sea ice extent) has consistently remained below the average level, and this year will go down in history as the lowest recorded by satellite observations."]

The reason the reduction of sea ice in the far Arctic is significant is that it affects the weather in our country this summer.

The reduced ice allows the ocean to absorb more heat than usual.

As warm air rises over the heated ocean, it disrupts the atmospheric circulation in the Arctic.

This influence causes the jet stream over East Asia to fluctuate north and south, increasing the variability of summer temperatures in our country.

[Ye Sang-wook/Professor, Department of Marine Science & Convergence Engineering, Hanyang University: "Given the recent trends, the variability of temperatures is quite large, so the frequency of short heatwaves and extreme heat events is likely to increase."]

If the cold, dry air from the Arctic frequently pushes down, it can collide with the hot, humid air from the south, increasing the possibility of sudden heavy rains.

Following last summer's worst heatwave, there is a high likelihood of extreme weather this summer as well, so preparations should be expedited.

This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Record Arctic melt risk
    • 입력 2025-05-06 23:42:21
    News 9
[Anchor]

Arctic sea ice and its melting extent have hit record lows since satellite observations began, starting from last winter.

As a result, experts warn that the chances of heatwaves and torrential rains hitting South Korea this summer have increased.

Shin Bang-sil, a meteorology specialist, reports.

[Report]

Researchers are using satellites to monitor the extent of Arctic sea ice in real time.

Arctic sea ice typically melts between April and September and expands again during the winter.

However, an unusual pattern has emerged since last winter.

[Park Jeong-won/Head Researcher, Korea Polar Research Institute: "Records from last November to this March show that the (Arctic sea ice extent) has consistently remained below the average level, and this year will go down in history as the lowest recorded by satellite observations."]

The reason the reduction of sea ice in the far Arctic is significant is that it affects the weather in our country this summer.

The reduced ice allows the ocean to absorb more heat than usual.

As warm air rises over the heated ocean, it disrupts the atmospheric circulation in the Arctic.

This influence causes the jet stream over East Asia to fluctuate north and south, increasing the variability of summer temperatures in our country.

[Ye Sang-wook/Professor, Department of Marine Science & Convergence Engineering, Hanyang University: "Given the recent trends, the variability of temperatures is quite large, so the frequency of short heatwaves and extreme heat events is likely to increase."]

If the cold, dry air from the Arctic frequently pushes down, it can collide with the hot, humid air from the south, increasing the possibility of sudden heavy rains.

Following last summer's worst heatwave, there is a high likelihood of extreme weather this summer as well, so preparations should be expedited.

This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.
신방실
신방실 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김문수 “7일 오후 6시 한덕수 만날 것…단일화 여론조사 중단해야”

김문수 “7일 오후 6시 한덕수 만날 것…단일화 여론조사 중단해야”
단일화 정면충돌 양상…“전 당원 찬반 조사”

단일화 정면충돌 양상…“전 당원 찬반 조사”
이재명 “조봉암 ‘사법 살인’…<br>‘군 복무 호봉 산입’ 청년 정책 발표”

이재명 “조봉암 ‘사법 살인’…‘군 복무 호봉 산입’ 청년 정책 발표”
체코 원전 계약 불투명…체코<br> 법원, 서명 하루 전 중지 명령

체코 원전 계약 불투명…체코 법원, 서명 하루 전 중지 명령
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.