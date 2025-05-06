Czech nuclear plant deal uncertain

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The contract for the new nuclear power plant project by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power in the Czech Republic has hit a snag just one day before the final contract signing.



The French nuclear operator, which was a competitor during the bidding process, filed for a temporary injunction to halt the contract, and the Czech court accepted this request.



This is a report by reporter Jeong Jae-woo.



[Report]



The Czech court has decided to suspend the signing of the main contract with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power regarding the new construction project of the Dukovany nuclear power plant.



This decision was made in response to the temporary injunction filed by the French nuclear operator EDF, which was competing for the contract.



The court explained, "If the contract is signed, EDF will lose the opportunity to secure a public contract even if it receives a favorable ruling from the court."



EDF had also raised objections to the designation of Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power as the preferred bidder last year, and after their objection was dismissed, they filed a lawsuit and requested a temporary injunction to halt the contract.



As a result, the signing of the main contract for the new nuclear power plant project worth 26 trillion won, scheduled to take place tomorrow (May 7) in Prague, Czech Republic, has become uncertain.



Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun and Chairman of the National Assembly's Industry, Trade, and Energy Committee Lee Cheol-kyu, along with a joint government and National Assembly delegation, have departed for the contract signing ceremony.



However, just before their arrival, the signing ceremony has become difficult to proceed.



The government explained that this situation was completely unexpected.



An official from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy stated, "Once the official position of the Czech government is released, we will respond and announce our stance."



Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power also mentioned that they are in discussions with the ordering party regarding the contract signing.



Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power was scheduled to sign the main contract for the construction of two new nuclear power plants in Dukovany, Czech Republic, in partnership with a subsidiary of Czech Energy Company (CEZ) for a project worth 26 trillion won tomorrow night.



This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



