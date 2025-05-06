N. Korea modernizes military

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, and the following year, in 2023, Chairman Kim Jong-un visited Russia.



Despite the ongoing war, Russia welcomed Chairman Kim by showcasing key military facilities.



Chairman Kim visited a fighter jet factory to receive explanations about the latest fighter jets and toured various locations at the Pacific Fleet base.



His activities were aligned with the latest military technology, including receiving suicide drones as gifts from Russia.



A year later, North Korea sent troops to Russia.



Having received various military technologies from Russia at the cost of its citizens' sacrifices, North Korea is now turning its attention to modernizing its conventional forces while holding nuclear capabilities.



Reporter Song Geum-han reports.



[Report]



Recently, North Korea unveiled its destroyer, Choe Hyon.



Significantly larger than its previous 1,500-ton class ships, this new vessel is 5,000 tons. But what stands out most is the weaponry it carries.



The air defense system and supersonic cruise missiles designed to attack enemy vessels closely resemble Russian models.



North Korea’s suicide drones, which it claims are equipped with AI technology, are also similar to Russian designs. And according to South Korean military assessments, the early warning and control aircraft recently shown in flight also incorporate Russian technology.



[Lee Sung-jun/Joint Chiefs of Staff Spokesperson/Mar. 27: "We believe that the internal devices and such components are related to Russia..."]



Until now, North Korea has only possessed small, old vessels, limiting its operations to short-term missions focused on coastal areas, and it lacked early warning aircraft to monitor enemy aircraft at high altitudes, which constrained its operations.



Thus, there are analyses suggesting that North Korea is modernizing its military forces with Russia as its backing.



To create the latest ships and aircraft, advanced technologies in various fields, including materials, electronics, and communications, as well as a solid industrial ecosystem, are required, and parts and raw materials must be procured within the global supply chain, with Russia being a breakthrough.



U.S. and South Korean intelligence agencies also assess that North Korea is halving its weapon development time by utilizing Russia.



[Lee Jung-gu/Research Fellow, Korea Institute for Defense Analyses: “North Korea had previously focused solely on nuclear and missile capabilities as part of its asymmetric strategy. But its military cooperation with Russia is now helping it address its biggest weaknesses—the modernization of its navy and air force.”]



Experts express concerns that if North Korea acquires Russia's satellite and submarine technologies, it could become a significant variable in the military balance on the Korean Peninsula.



This is Song Geum-han from KBS News.



