Lee unveils youth policy plan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party's candidate Lee Jae-myung mentioned judicial murder today (May 6) and took a stand against the judiciary.



He promised the youth that he would reflect the period of military service in their salary and national pension.



Reporter Won Dong-hee has the story.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who visited Chungcheong and Jeonbuk Provinces, referred to the painful past of the judiciary, specifically the execution case of Cho Bong-am.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Cho Bong-am was a victim of judicial murder. Why did Kim Dae-jung receive the death penalty for conspiracy to commit insurrection without doing anything?"]



He stated that while the unjust forces have succeeded in their evil intentions before, this time he will not lose.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "There are both the dead and the living. However, this time, let us definitely survive and create a new country, everyone."]



He also pointed out that former First Lady Yuk Young-soo was a victim of 'political assassination' and that such attempts are still ongoing.



He mentioned that it feels like he is fighting against the vested interests of the Republic of Korea, not just the People Power Party.



[Lee Jae-myung: "It seems that I am not competing with the opposing candidate, but rather engaging in a comprehensive confrontation with the state institutions that should maintain neutrality."]



He continued with the announcement of pledges aimed at the youth.



He stated that he would expand job-seeking support funds and implement job-seeking benefits, as well as introduce a virtual asset spot ETF to help young people build their assets.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The core of the youth issue, no matter what anyone says, seems to ultimately be the job issue. We need to create educational opportunities, capacity development opportunities, and also asset formation opportunities for the youth...."]



He also promised to reflect military service experience in the salary scales of public institutions and to recognize the entire period of service as national pension credits.



Candidate Lee will continue his listening tour tomorrow (May 7) in Jeonbuk and Chungnam Provinces.



KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!