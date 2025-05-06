DP slams judiciary

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party has intensified its all-out pressure on the judiciary.



They claimed that if a ruling is enforced before the presidential election, it would be unconstitutional and a criminal act.



They also announced a hearing for the Chief Justice and are hastening the process of changing related laws.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.



[Report]



The Democratic Party has repeatedly urged to postpone the trial schedule of May 15 for candidate Lee's retrial before the official campaign begins.



[Yoon Ho-jung/Democratic Party Campaign Headquarters Chief: "Please postpone all trial dates before the official campaign begins until after the presidential election. We hope you will part ways with the extreme right insurrection forces."]



They pointed out that the 15th is during the campaign period and that it infringes on the constitutionally guaranteed equal opportunity for campaigning.



In particular, they emphasized that enforcing a ruling before the presidential election is unconstitutional.



[Lee Seok-yeon/Democratic Party Co-Campaign Chair: "From that point on, the rule of law in the Republic of Korea has collapsed. This is a criminal act by the Supreme Court."]



They demanded that Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae clarify whether he has actually considered a 'retrial.'



[Lee Geon-tae/Democratic Party Election Committee Spokesperson: "This is what the People Power Party has persistently demanded. If true, it means that the Chief Justice is a puppet of the insurrection forces..."]



While leaving the decision on whether to push for impeachment of Chief Justice Cho to the leadership, there were also discussions about holding a hearing for him.



They are also speeding up the processing of related bills.



The Supreme Court ruled that Lee’s past remarks about a golf course constituted a false statement regarding "actions" under election law. The Democratic Party plans to pass a bill removing “actions” from the definition of false statements in the National Assembly's Public Administration Committee tomorrow.



Additionally, an amendment to suspend criminal trials if elected president is also expected to pass in the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



The People Power Party strongly criticized the Democratic Party's pressure on the judiciary, calling it a “judicial hostage situation” and denouncing it as “an arrogant attempt to place a candidate above the law.”



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



