Trump drops ‘Movie Tariff’

[Anchor]



We reported yesterday (May 5) that President Trump announced he would impose tariffs on movies made overseas.



After complaints from the U.S. film industry erupted, he backed down within a day.



Amid this back-and-forth confusion, President Trump has now brought up tariffs on pharmaceuticals again.



Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.



[Report]



"No final decision has been made yet."



Just a day after President Trump's announcement to impose a 100% tariff on movies made outside the U.S., the White House retracted it.



As dissatisfaction arose from the U.S. film industry, which films around the world and screens films in theaters globally, they quickly moved to manage the situation.



In response to complaints that "overseas box office revenue is more than double domestic revenue" and "it will only increase production costs," President Trump stated that he would now listen to the industry's concerns.



He also clarified that he is not trying to harm the film industry but rather to help it.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "So we're going to meet with industry. I want to make sure they're happy with it, because we're all about jobs."]



Before the aftershocks of the 'movie tariff' settled, he announced new tariffs.



He set the timeline for the previously mentioned pharmaceutical tariffs to "within two weeks."



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Cause we are being ripped off, as you know, very badly. We've been ripped off compared to the rest of the world."]



Previous reciprocal tariffs, including those on auto parts and movies, have been managed after concerns arose following their announcements.



However, it is clear that there is a renewed push for tariff policies that had been slowed down for a while.



The U.S. Department of Commerce has been investigating the impact of pharmaceutical and semiconductor imports on national security since last month.



With the announcement of pharmaceutical tariffs, there are predictions that tariffs on semiconductors, a major export item from Korea to the U.S., will also be announced soon.



This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.



