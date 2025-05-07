Hanwha ties for 1st

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hanwha achieved its second eight-game winning streak of the season, led by the outstanding performance of starter Ryu Hyun-jin and a solid bullpen.



After climbing from last place to a tie for first in just about a month, Hanwha's momentum is truly impressive.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.



[Report]



After giving up the first run to Samsung with a timely hit from Diaz, Ryu Hyun-jin showcased his signature crisis management skills and did not allow any additional runs.



His control, which penetrated the ABS zone, became even sharper, and he held the powerful Samsung lineup to just one run over five innings.



Hanwha began its counterattack at the end of the fifth inning.



Choi Jae-hoon tied the game with a timely hit, and Florial turned the game around with a timely hit that smashed into the monster wall.



After taking the lead, Hanwha's reliable bullpen went into action.



Even with the star closer Kim Seo-hyun resting, Jeong Woo-joo and Han Seung-hyeok held strong, allowing Hanwha to complete its second eight-game winning streak of the season.



Ryu Hyun-jin, who recorded his fourth win of the season, also credited the bullpen as a key to their rising momentum.



[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha: "Since my control is supported by speed, I think it leads to good battles with the batters. Our middle relievers seem to have gained that confidence for sure."]



LG's Park Dong-won hit a refreshing home run that cleared the left fence at Jamsil.



With this home run, LG took the lead, and in the sixth inning, Austin hit a thrilling three-run homer to extend the score gap.



With starter Chirinos' impressive performance of seven innings and one run allowed, LG maintained a tie for first place with Hanwha.



[Chirinos/LG: "I wanted to approach the Doosan batters differently in the second meeting, and I think that resulted in a good game."]



Lotte escaped a three-game losing streak thanks to ace Park Se-woong's seven innings of scoreless pitching and home runs from Yoon Dong-hee and Reyes.



KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



