Gwangju coach under fire

Gwangju FC's head coach Lee Jung-hyo is facing controversy after he forcefully pushed a player during yesterday's match.



There is significant criticism regarding his behavior in front of family fans who attended the game for Children's Day.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.



Various events for children were held at the Gwangju World Cup Stadium in celebration of Children's Day.



In the 15th minute of the first half, Oh Hu-seong brought joy to young fans with a penalty kick, but an incomprehensible scene unfolded as the first half ended.



Coach Lee Jung-hyo suddenly ran onto the field and approached Oh Hu-seong.



He pushed Oh Hu-seong hard while even brushing off the team captain Lee Kang-hyun, who tried to stop him, and scolded him strongly.



The players tried to intervene, and Oh Hu-seong looked distressed.



[Oh Hu-seong/Gwangju FC: "I’m sorry for what I did as a player... (The coach) wanted me to create more situations to penetrate, but I think he got angry because I created many situations to receive the ball."]



After the match, Coach Lee Jung-hyo embraced Oh Hu-seong.



However, there is a growing controversy over his behavior, which is seen as humiliating to the player in a public space filled with family fans, despite having the option to substitute him.



Known for his quirky remarks and actions, Coach Lee stated in the post-match press conference that he needed to give strong feedback for the player, which has led to accusations of disregarding player rights.



In the match between Daejeon and Jeonbuk, Jeonbuk's Jeon Jin-woo, who has been performing exceptionally in the K League, scored his 7th goal of the season in the 43rd minute of the second half.



[Nam Hyun-jong/KBS Football Commentator: "It's Jeon Jin-woo again today! We are in the 'Jeon Jin-woo era' right now."]



[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Analyst: "A player showing very good form recently has a reason for that. He knows where the ball will flow and instinctively moves there, ultimately creating a goal."]



Jeonbuk was on the verge of victory at home, but Daejeon's Kim In-gyun scored a dramatic equalizer just before the end, showcasing the strength of the league leaders.



Gangwon took advantage of a mistake by Jeju goalkeeper Kim Dong-jun, leading to a goal by Kovacevic, and secured a 3-0 victory.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



