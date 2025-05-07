News 9

Gwangju coach under fire

입력 2025.05.07 (00:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Gwangju FC's head coach Lee Jung-hyo is facing controversy after he forcefully pushed a player during yesterday's match.

There is significant criticism regarding his behavior in front of family fans who attended the game for Children's Day.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.

[Report]

Various events for children were held at the Gwangju World Cup Stadium in celebration of Children's Day.

In the 15th minute of the first half, Oh Hu-seong brought joy to young fans with a penalty kick, but an incomprehensible scene unfolded as the first half ended.

Coach Lee Jung-hyo suddenly ran onto the field and approached Oh Hu-seong.

He pushed Oh Hu-seong hard while even brushing off the team captain Lee Kang-hyun, who tried to stop him, and scolded him strongly.

The players tried to intervene, and Oh Hu-seong looked distressed.

[Oh Hu-seong/Gwangju FC: "I’m sorry for what I did as a player... (The coach) wanted me to create more situations to penetrate, but I think he got angry because I created many situations to receive the ball."]

After the match, Coach Lee Jung-hyo embraced Oh Hu-seong.

However, there is a growing controversy over his behavior, which is seen as humiliating to the player in a public space filled with family fans, despite having the option to substitute him.

Known for his quirky remarks and actions, Coach Lee stated in the post-match press conference that he needed to give strong feedback for the player, which has led to accusations of disregarding player rights.

In the match between Daejeon and Jeonbuk, Jeonbuk's Jeon Jin-woo, who has been performing exceptionally in the K League, scored his 7th goal of the season in the 43rd minute of the second half.

[Nam Hyun-jong/KBS Football Commentator: "It's Jeon Jin-woo again today! We are in the 'Jeon Jin-woo era' right now."]

[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Analyst: "A player showing very good form recently has a reason for that. He knows where the ball will flow and instinctively moves there, ultimately creating a goal."]

Jeonbuk was on the verge of victory at home, but Daejeon's Kim In-gyun scored a dramatic equalizer just before the end, showcasing the strength of the league leaders.

Gangwon took advantage of a mistake by Jeju goalkeeper Kim Dong-jun, leading to a goal by Kovacevic, and secured a 3-0 victory.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gwangju coach under fire
    • 입력 2025-05-07 00:22:05
    News 9
[Anchor]

Gwangju FC's head coach Lee Jung-hyo is facing controversy after he forcefully pushed a player during yesterday's match.

There is significant criticism regarding his behavior in front of family fans who attended the game for Children's Day.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.

[Report]

Various events for children were held at the Gwangju World Cup Stadium in celebration of Children's Day.

In the 15th minute of the first half, Oh Hu-seong brought joy to young fans with a penalty kick, but an incomprehensible scene unfolded as the first half ended.

Coach Lee Jung-hyo suddenly ran onto the field and approached Oh Hu-seong.

He pushed Oh Hu-seong hard while even brushing off the team captain Lee Kang-hyun, who tried to stop him, and scolded him strongly.

The players tried to intervene, and Oh Hu-seong looked distressed.

[Oh Hu-seong/Gwangju FC: "I’m sorry for what I did as a player... (The coach) wanted me to create more situations to penetrate, but I think he got angry because I created many situations to receive the ball."]

After the match, Coach Lee Jung-hyo embraced Oh Hu-seong.

However, there is a growing controversy over his behavior, which is seen as humiliating to the player in a public space filled with family fans, despite having the option to substitute him.

Known for his quirky remarks and actions, Coach Lee stated in the post-match press conference that he needed to give strong feedback for the player, which has led to accusations of disregarding player rights.

In the match between Daejeon and Jeonbuk, Jeonbuk's Jeon Jin-woo, who has been performing exceptionally in the K League, scored his 7th goal of the season in the 43rd minute of the second half.

[Nam Hyun-jong/KBS Football Commentator: "It's Jeon Jin-woo again today! We are in the 'Jeon Jin-woo era' right now."]

[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Analyst: "A player showing very good form recently has a reason for that. He knows where the ball will flow and instinctively moves there, ultimately creating a goal."]

Jeonbuk was on the verge of victory at home, but Daejeon's Kim In-gyun scored a dramatic equalizer just before the end, showcasing the strength of the league leaders.

Gangwon took advantage of a mistake by Jeju goalkeeper Kim Dong-jun, leading to a goal by Kovacevic, and secured a 3-0 victory.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김문수 “7일 오후 6시 한덕수 만날 것…단일화 여론조사 중단해야”

김문수 “7일 오후 6시 한덕수 만날 것…단일화 여론조사 중단해야”
단일화 정면충돌 양상…“전 당원 찬반 조사”

단일화 정면충돌 양상…“전 당원 찬반 조사”
이재명 “조봉암 ‘사법 살인’…<br>‘군 복무 호봉 산입’ 청년 정책 발표”

이재명 “조봉암 ‘사법 살인’…‘군 복무 호봉 산입’ 청년 정책 발표”
체코 원전 계약 불투명…체코<br> 법원, 서명 하루 전 중지 명령

체코 원전 계약 불투명…체코 법원, 서명 하루 전 중지 명령
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.