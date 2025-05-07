News 9

What does family mean to you?

[Anchor]

Parents' Day is just around the corner.

Among the elderly aged 65 and over in the country, 1 in 10 suffers from dementia.

A play that depicts the story of a mother-in-law with dementia and her daughter-in-law is gaining attention.

What meaning of family does this play reveal? Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop introduces it.

[Report]

["How can I trust you to manage the household when you act like this? Huh?"]

["You never entrusted me with it anyway."]

A mother-in-law, who has subjected her daughter-in-law to harsh treatment for 25 years, was suddenly diagnosed with dementia.

["Mother, why are you acting like this? It’s scary, Mother?"]

["Why did I come here?"]

As the issue of caregiving becomes a reality, conflicts within the family begin.

["It’s not us, it’s me. Ultimately, it’s all my responsibility. Instead of that, why not let a professional take care of it…."]

["Stop, stop! If you’re going to talk about a nursing home, then let’s get a divorce!"]

In the end, the daughter-in-law ends up caring for the mother-in-law who had hurt her.

["What is it that makes you so upset?"]

["But why do you say that everything I do is wrong?"]

The daughter-in-law confronts the life of a woman who was once a mother and daughter-in-law within the fading memories of her mother-in-law.

[Lee Tae-ran/playing the role of Lee Ji-young (daughter-in-law): "It’s a story about the mother-in-law, but it could also be my story or my children’s story. In that sense, it’s about forgiveness, reconciliation, and understanding…."]

The play candidly shows the psychological and physical burdens faced by families dealing with the rapidly increasing number of elderly with dementia.

[Park Jung-soo/playing the role of Kang Hae-ok (mother-in-law): "The disease progresses more slowly when there is a lot of love among family members. There are many people around us who are dealing with this disease. I hope they find some comfort in watching it…."]

In an era where everything is changing rapidly, the play questions what the true meaning of an unchanging family is and how to maintain those relationships.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

