What does family mean to you?
입력 2025.05.07 (00:22)
[Anchor]
Parents' Day is just around the corner.
Among the elderly aged 65 and over in the country, 1 in 10 suffers from dementia.
A play that depicts the story of a mother-in-law with dementia and her daughter-in-law is gaining attention.
What meaning of family does this play reveal? Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop introduces it.
[Report]
["How can I trust you to manage the household when you act like this? Huh?"]
["You never entrusted me with it anyway."]
A mother-in-law, who has subjected her daughter-in-law to harsh treatment for 25 years, was suddenly diagnosed with dementia.
["Mother, why are you acting like this? It’s scary, Mother?"]
["Why did I come here?"]
As the issue of caregiving becomes a reality, conflicts within the family begin.
["It’s not us, it’s me. Ultimately, it’s all my responsibility. Instead of that, why not let a professional take care of it…."]
["Stop, stop! If you’re going to talk about a nursing home, then let’s get a divorce!"]
In the end, the daughter-in-law ends up caring for the mother-in-law who had hurt her.
["What is it that makes you so upset?"]
["But why do you say that everything I do is wrong?"]
The daughter-in-law confronts the life of a woman who was once a mother and daughter-in-law within the fading memories of her mother-in-law.
[Lee Tae-ran/playing the role of Lee Ji-young (daughter-in-law): "It’s a story about the mother-in-law, but it could also be my story or my children’s story. In that sense, it’s about forgiveness, reconciliation, and understanding…."]
The play candidly shows the psychological and physical burdens faced by families dealing with the rapidly increasing number of elderly with dementia.
[Park Jung-soo/playing the role of Kang Hae-ok (mother-in-law): "The disease progresses more slowly when there is a lot of love among family members. There are many people around us who are dealing with this disease. I hope they find some comfort in watching it…."]
In an era where everything is changing rapidly, the play questions what the true meaning of an unchanging family is and how to maintain those relationships.
This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.
