Kim Hye-seong's brilliant play

Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers in Major League Baseball became the star of the game with two hits, including his first hit in his starting debut, along with a stolen base, a run, and an RBI.



Superstar Shohei Ohtani and other teammates also praised Kim Hye-seong's performance.



Kim Hye-seong, who started as the 9th batter and second baseman, recorded his first big league hit in his second at-bat in the 5th inning.



Teammates applauded Kim Hye-seong for targeting the fastball from former Cy Young winner Alcantara, and the ball from his first hit was carefully preserved.



After reaching first base, Kim Hye-seong immediately stole second base, marking his second stolen base of the season.



Following that, after Ohtani hit a home run, Kim Hye-seong scored his first run, and the two players shared a high-five at home plate.



Ohtani appeared to be more excited about Kim Hye-seong's first hit than his own home run in the dugout.



Kim Hye-seong did not stop there and recorded his first RBI in the big leagues with his second hit in the 6th inning.



This time, he skillfully targeted a sharply dropping changeup with excellent bat control.



With 4 at-bats, 2 hits, 1 stolen base, 1 run, and 1 RBI, Kim Hye-seong was named the player of the game.



[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I really wanted to survive, and I was happy to be able to do so. Ohtani hit the home run, and I felt really good when he congratulated me."]



Ohtani also congratulated Kim Hye-seong on his hit on his personal social media, and teammate Sasaki sent a congratulatory message in Korean.



[Shohei Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "It was a special day for Kim Hye-seong. Although it didn't lead to a run yesterday, he made an incredible steal, and I think he had a great performance today."]



Manager Roberts expressed his intention to start Kim Hye-seong in tomorrow's game, increasing the possibility of him becoming a regular player.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



