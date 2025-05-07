Kim Hye-seong's brilliant play
입력 2025.05.07 (00:22) 수정 2025.05.07 (00:22)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers in Major League Baseball became the star of the game with two hits, including his first hit in his starting debut, along with a stolen base, a run, and an RBI.
Superstar Shohei Ohtani and other teammates also praised Kim Hye-seong's performance.
This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.
[Report]
Kim Hye-seong, who started as the 9th batter and second baseman, recorded his first big league hit in his second at-bat in the 5th inning.
Teammates applauded Kim Hye-seong for targeting the fastball from former Cy Young winner Alcantara, and the ball from his first hit was carefully preserved.
After reaching first base, Kim Hye-seong immediately stole second base, marking his second stolen base of the season.
Following that, after Ohtani hit a home run, Kim Hye-seong scored his first run, and the two players shared a high-five at home plate.
Ohtani appeared to be more excited about Kim Hye-seong's first hit than his own home run in the dugout.
Kim Hye-seong did not stop there and recorded his first RBI in the big leagues with his second hit in the 6th inning.
This time, he skillfully targeted a sharply dropping changeup with excellent bat control.
With 4 at-bats, 2 hits, 1 stolen base, 1 run, and 1 RBI, Kim Hye-seong was named the player of the game.
[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I really wanted to survive, and I was happy to be able to do so. Ohtani hit the home run, and I felt really good when he congratulated me."]
Ohtani also congratulated Kim Hye-seong on his hit on his personal social media, and teammate Sasaki sent a congratulatory message in Korean.
[Shohei Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "It was a special day for Kim Hye-seong. Although it didn't lead to a run yesterday, he made an incredible steal, and I think he had a great performance today."]
Manager Roberts expressed his intention to start Kim Hye-seong in tomorrow's game, increasing the possibility of him becoming a regular player.
This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers in Major League Baseball became the star of the game with two hits, including his first hit in his starting debut, along with a stolen base, a run, and an RBI.
Superstar Shohei Ohtani and other teammates also praised Kim Hye-seong's performance.
This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.
[Report]
Kim Hye-seong, who started as the 9th batter and second baseman, recorded his first big league hit in his second at-bat in the 5th inning.
Teammates applauded Kim Hye-seong for targeting the fastball from former Cy Young winner Alcantara, and the ball from his first hit was carefully preserved.
After reaching first base, Kim Hye-seong immediately stole second base, marking his second stolen base of the season.
Following that, after Ohtani hit a home run, Kim Hye-seong scored his first run, and the two players shared a high-five at home plate.
Ohtani appeared to be more excited about Kim Hye-seong's first hit than his own home run in the dugout.
Kim Hye-seong did not stop there and recorded his first RBI in the big leagues with his second hit in the 6th inning.
This time, he skillfully targeted a sharply dropping changeup with excellent bat control.
With 4 at-bats, 2 hits, 1 stolen base, 1 run, and 1 RBI, Kim Hye-seong was named the player of the game.
[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I really wanted to survive, and I was happy to be able to do so. Ohtani hit the home run, and I felt really good when he congratulated me."]
Ohtani also congratulated Kim Hye-seong on his hit on his personal social media, and teammate Sasaki sent a congratulatory message in Korean.
[Shohei Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "It was a special day for Kim Hye-seong. Although it didn't lead to a run yesterday, he made an incredible steal, and I think he had a great performance today."]
Manager Roberts expressed his intention to start Kim Hye-seong in tomorrow's game, increasing the possibility of him becoming a regular player.
This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Kim Hye-seong's brilliant play
-
- 입력 2025-05-07 00:22:05
- 수정2025-05-07 00:22:29
[Anchor]
Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers in Major League Baseball became the star of the game with two hits, including his first hit in his starting debut, along with a stolen base, a run, and an RBI.
Superstar Shohei Ohtani and other teammates also praised Kim Hye-seong's performance.
This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.
[Report]
Kim Hye-seong, who started as the 9th batter and second baseman, recorded his first big league hit in his second at-bat in the 5th inning.
Teammates applauded Kim Hye-seong for targeting the fastball from former Cy Young winner Alcantara, and the ball from his first hit was carefully preserved.
After reaching first base, Kim Hye-seong immediately stole second base, marking his second stolen base of the season.
Following that, after Ohtani hit a home run, Kim Hye-seong scored his first run, and the two players shared a high-five at home plate.
Ohtani appeared to be more excited about Kim Hye-seong's first hit than his own home run in the dugout.
Kim Hye-seong did not stop there and recorded his first RBI in the big leagues with his second hit in the 6th inning.
This time, he skillfully targeted a sharply dropping changeup with excellent bat control.
With 4 at-bats, 2 hits, 1 stolen base, 1 run, and 1 RBI, Kim Hye-seong was named the player of the game.
[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I really wanted to survive, and I was happy to be able to do so. Ohtani hit the home run, and I felt really good when he congratulated me."]
Ohtani also congratulated Kim Hye-seong on his hit on his personal social media, and teammate Sasaki sent a congratulatory message in Korean.
[Shohei Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "It was a special day for Kim Hye-seong. Although it didn't lead to a run yesterday, he made an incredible steal, and I think he had a great performance today."]
Manager Roberts expressed his intention to start Kim Hye-seong in tomorrow's game, increasing the possibility of him becoming a regular player.
This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers in Major League Baseball became the star of the game with two hits, including his first hit in his starting debut, along with a stolen base, a run, and an RBI.
Superstar Shohei Ohtani and other teammates also praised Kim Hye-seong's performance.
This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.
[Report]
Kim Hye-seong, who started as the 9th batter and second baseman, recorded his first big league hit in his second at-bat in the 5th inning.
Teammates applauded Kim Hye-seong for targeting the fastball from former Cy Young winner Alcantara, and the ball from his first hit was carefully preserved.
After reaching first base, Kim Hye-seong immediately stole second base, marking his second stolen base of the season.
Following that, after Ohtani hit a home run, Kim Hye-seong scored his first run, and the two players shared a high-five at home plate.
Ohtani appeared to be more excited about Kim Hye-seong's first hit than his own home run in the dugout.
Kim Hye-seong did not stop there and recorded his first RBI in the big leagues with his second hit in the 6th inning.
This time, he skillfully targeted a sharply dropping changeup with excellent bat control.
With 4 at-bats, 2 hits, 1 stolen base, 1 run, and 1 RBI, Kim Hye-seong was named the player of the game.
[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I really wanted to survive, and I was happy to be able to do so. Ohtani hit the home run, and I felt really good when he congratulated me."]
Ohtani also congratulated Kim Hye-seong on his hit on his personal social media, and teammate Sasaki sent a congratulatory message in Korean.
[Shohei Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "It was a special day for Kim Hye-seong. Although it didn't lead to a run yesterday, he made an incredible steal, and I think he had a great performance today."]
Manager Roberts expressed his intention to start Kim Hye-seong in tomorrow's game, increasing the possibility of him becoming a regular player.
This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
-
-
문영규 기자 youngq@kbs.co.kr문영규 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.