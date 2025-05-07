News 9

Kim Hye-seong's brilliant play

입력 2025.05.07 (00:22) 수정 2025.05.07 (00:22)

[Anchor]

Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers in Major League Baseball became the star of the game with two hits, including his first hit in his starting debut, along with a stolen base, a run, and an RBI.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani and other teammates also praised Kim Hye-seong's performance.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Kim Hye-seong, who started as the 9th batter and second baseman, recorded his first big league hit in his second at-bat in the 5th inning.

Teammates applauded Kim Hye-seong for targeting the fastball from former Cy Young winner Alcantara, and the ball from his first hit was carefully preserved.

After reaching first base, Kim Hye-seong immediately stole second base, marking his second stolen base of the season.

Following that, after Ohtani hit a home run, Kim Hye-seong scored his first run, and the two players shared a high-five at home plate.

Ohtani appeared to be more excited about Kim Hye-seong's first hit than his own home run in the dugout.

Kim Hye-seong did not stop there and recorded his first RBI in the big leagues with his second hit in the 6th inning.

This time, he skillfully targeted a sharply dropping changeup with excellent bat control.

With 4 at-bats, 2 hits, 1 stolen base, 1 run, and 1 RBI, Kim Hye-seong was named the player of the game.

[Kim Hye-seong/LA Dodgers: "I really wanted to survive, and I was happy to be able to do so. Ohtani hit the home run, and I felt really good when he congratulated me."]

Ohtani also congratulated Kim Hye-seong on his hit on his personal social media, and teammate Sasaki sent a congratulatory message in Korean.

[Shohei Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "It was a special day for Kim Hye-seong. Although it didn't lead to a run yesterday, he made an incredible steal, and I think he had a great performance today."]

Manager Roberts expressed his intention to start Kim Hye-seong in tomorrow's game, increasing the possibility of him becoming a regular player.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


