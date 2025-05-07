[News Today] Candidate Unification Standoff Deepens
입력 2025.05.07 (15:27) 수정 2025.05.07 (15:27)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Right after the People Power Party elected its candidate for the upcoming Presidential Election, the party is embroiled in conflict over the issue of candidate unification. Kim Moon-soo, who had suspended his campaign schedule, says he's set to meet preliminary presidential candidate Han Duck-soo this afternoon. This will likely serve as a turning point in unification talks.
[REPORT]
People Power Party Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong visited the presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo's home late Tuesday night. He was there to discuss the deadlocked candidate unification issue.
But Kim did not show up.
Instead, he said through a statement that he is to meet with preliminary presidential candidate Han Duck-soo on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.
Kim also demanded that the party leadership stop the public opinion poll on candidate unification slated for Wednesday.
He claimed it would only undermine party unity.
Kweon said he hopes the two candidates will present a clear unification roadmap, but added that the party member survey on unification will go ahead as planned.
Kweon Seong-dong / PPP Floor Leader
I hope they agree on unifying candidacy, but we need to see what party members want for the sake of party operation in case they don't.
Meanwhile, the PPP is to hold an emergency general assembly about unifying candidacy on Wednesday.
This is the third consecutive day of general assembly meetings. Wednesday's session will include Kim to discuss plans for unification.
However, he has openly expressed frustration, claiming the party is trying to force him out of the race.
Kim Moon-soo / PPP Presidential candidate (May 6)
The party that couldn't protect the president twice is now trying to unseat its presidential candidate. I wonder why they even bothered to hold 3 primaries.
The party leadership believe that a unification process should be decided on Wednesday at the latest.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Candidate Unification Standoff Deepens
-
- 입력 2025-05-07 15:27:05
- 수정2025-05-07 15:27:26
[LEAD]
Right after the People Power Party elected its candidate for the upcoming Presidential Election, the party is embroiled in conflict over the issue of candidate unification. Kim Moon-soo, who had suspended his campaign schedule, says he's set to meet preliminary presidential candidate Han Duck-soo this afternoon. This will likely serve as a turning point in unification talks.
[REPORT]
People Power Party Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong visited the presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo's home late Tuesday night. He was there to discuss the deadlocked candidate unification issue.
But Kim did not show up.
Instead, he said through a statement that he is to meet with preliminary presidential candidate Han Duck-soo on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.
Kim also demanded that the party leadership stop the public opinion poll on candidate unification slated for Wednesday.
He claimed it would only undermine party unity.
Kweon said he hopes the two candidates will present a clear unification roadmap, but added that the party member survey on unification will go ahead as planned.
Kweon Seong-dong / PPP Floor Leader
I hope they agree on unifying candidacy, but we need to see what party members want for the sake of party operation in case they don't.
Meanwhile, the PPP is to hold an emergency general assembly about unifying candidacy on Wednesday.
This is the third consecutive day of general assembly meetings. Wednesday's session will include Kim to discuss plans for unification.
However, he has openly expressed frustration, claiming the party is trying to force him out of the race.
Kim Moon-soo / PPP Presidential candidate (May 6)
The party that couldn't protect the president twice is now trying to unseat its presidential candidate. I wonder why they even bothered to hold 3 primaries.
The party leadership believe that a unification process should be decided on Wednesday at the latest.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.