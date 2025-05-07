[News Today] Candidate Unification Standoff Deepens

Right after the People Power Party elected its candidate for the upcoming Presidential Election, the party is embroiled in conflict over the issue of candidate unification. Kim Moon-soo, who had suspended his campaign schedule, says he's set to meet preliminary presidential candidate Han Duck-soo this afternoon. This will likely serve as a turning point in unification talks.



People Power Party Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong visited the presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo's home late Tuesday night. He was there to discuss the deadlocked candidate unification issue.



But Kim did not show up.



Instead, he said through a statement that he is to meet with preliminary presidential candidate Han Duck-soo on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.



Kim also demanded that the party leadership stop the public opinion poll on candidate unification slated for Wednesday.



He claimed it would only undermine party unity.



Kweon said he hopes the two candidates will present a clear unification roadmap, but added that the party member survey on unification will go ahead as planned.



Kweon Seong-dong / PPP Floor Leader

I hope they agree on unifying candidacy, but we need to see what party members want for the sake of party operation in case they don't.



Meanwhile, the PPP is to hold an emergency general assembly about unifying candidacy on Wednesday.



This is the third consecutive day of general assembly meetings. Wednesday's session will include Kim to discuss plans for unification.



However, he has openly expressed frustration, claiming the party is trying to force him out of the race.



Kim Moon-soo / PPP Presidential candidate (May 6)

The party that couldn't protect the president twice is now trying to unseat its presidential candidate. I wonder why they even bothered to hold 3 primaries.



The party leadership believe that a unification process should be decided on Wednesday at the latest.