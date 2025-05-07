News Today

[News Today] Han reaffirms Constitutional Reform

[LEAD]
Meanwhile, independent presidential candidate Han Duck-soo is expanding his so-called“Big tent" campaign, anchored on his call for constitutional amendment.

[REPORT]
Preliminary independent presidential candidate Han Duck-soo has reiterated his initial pledge to amend the Constitution and cut short a presidential term to three years.

Han Duck-soo / Preliminary independent presidential candidate
I will amend the Constitution no matter what to achieve national unity in the deeply divided Korea.

While calling for constitutional improvement to implement the separation of legal, administrative, and judicial powers, Han mentioned a national unity Cabinet and a responsible prime minister system where the prime minister has the authority to nominate Cabinet ministers.

On efforts to form a "Big tent" strategy unifying political figures that are strongly against presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, it was highlighted that the objective is not to put any specific individual at a disadvantage, but on bringing together those who seek constitutional amendment.

Han Duck-soo / Preliminary independent presidential candidate
We will respond to the international situation through a coalition on national unity without excluding anyone.

He also apologized for using the phrase "Gwangju incident" and strongly rebutted the Democratic Party's claim that his spouse was an expert in shamanism, calling it an utter lie.

In a meeting with former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, the two agreed to build a coalition for constitutional amendment to resolve the political crisis.

Lee Nak-yon / Former Prime Minister
We will work together to prevent the national crisis from worsening further and seize the momentum for regaining hope.

Han also met with former PPP emergency committee chief Kim Chong-in, who criticized his presidential bid as being against common sense.

With little progress in candidacy merger with Kim Moon-soo, Han's latest moves are construed as an attempt to emphasize the need for candidacy merger and bolster his presence.

