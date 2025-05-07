[News Today] Lee Jae-myung takes aim at top court

[LEAD]

While touring the nation, Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has been stepping up his attacks on the judiciary. The Democratic Party also escalated its criticism, calling a pre-election sentencing unconstitutional. Early this afternoon, the Seoul High Court overseeing Lee's remanded trial decided to postpone the first hearing until after the presidential election.



[REPORT]

The Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has visited Chungcheong-do and Jeollabuk-do provinces.



Citing former President Kim Dae-jung who received the death penalty for conspiring an insurrection,



Lee said that such attempts by unsavory forces at times succeed, but that he won't be defeated this time around.



Lee Jae-myung / DP Presidential candidate

Some died and some lived. But this time we must live to build a new country.



He said it feels like he is fighting not against the ruling People Power Party but the country's vested interests.



Lee Jae-myung / DP Presidential candidate

I feel like I'm fighting not against rival candidates but state agencies that should stay neutral.



Meanwhile, the DP has again urged the court to postpone Lee's remanded trial schedule set for May 15 before official campaigning kicks off.



Yun Ho-jung / Head of DP election committee HQ

Before official campaigning starts, delay all trials to after the election and cut ties with far-right insurrection forces.



It pointed out the 15th is during the campaign period and therefore violates the right to equal opportunity for electioneering guaranteed under the Constitution.



The DP stressed that pushing for sentencing before the election is unconstitutional.



Lee Seok-yeon / Co-chair, DP election committee

That was when the rule of law in Korea collapsed. This is a criminal act by the Supreme Court.



The Seoul High Court overseeing Lee's remanded trial has decided to postpone the first hearing originally scheduled for May 15 to June 18 after the presidential election.