[News Today] NK begins military modernization

We now turn to updates from North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not listed among the attendees for Russia's Victory Day celebrations. His visit appears to have been called off, at least for now. Still, signs of deepening military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow are clear. In exchange for sending troops, North Korea is reportedly receiving a wide range of military technologies from Russia.



This is the Choe Hyon, a North Korean destroyer unveiled recently.



The 5,000-ton multipurpose destroyer is noticeably larger than other North Korean naval vessels generally in the 1,500-ton grade.



What stands out are the weapons mounted on the ship.



The vessel-to-vessel hypersonic cruise missiles and an air defense system closely resemble Russian models.



The South Korean military believes that North Korea’s AI-powered suicide drones are also similar to those made in Russia.



It also suspects that Russian technology went into the early warning and control aircraft that were recently shown by Pyongyang.



Lee Sung-joon / S. Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (March 27)

We believe that internal devices and their components are Russian.



Until recently, North Korea only had small, outdated warships, limiting it to short-term operations near its coast.



Military operations could only do so much since the country didn't even have an early warning aircraft capable of monitoring enemy planes at high altitudes.



Now it is believed that Pyongyang is attempting to modernize its combat capability with support from Moscow.



To build advanced warships and aircraft, the regime needs cutting-edge technology in materials, electronics, and communications, along with a strong industrial base.



It needs to procure parts and basic materials within the global supply network and Russia may be the answer.



South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities concluded that North Korea is using Russia to shorten its weapons development time by half.



Lee Choong-koo / Korea Institute for Defense Analyses

N. Korea had focused only on nukes and missiles under its asymmetric strategy.

But cooperation with Russia is now helping modernize its weak navy and air force.



Experts warn that if North Korea also acquires Russian satellite and submarine technology, it could seriously affect the military balance on the Korean Peninsula.