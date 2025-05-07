[News Today] Blackpink, Seventeen at Met Gala

We now turn to entertainment news. K-pop stars turned heads at this year's Met Gala in New York. From BLACKPINK to SEVENTEEN, Korean artists stood at the center of the global spotlight.



The 2025 Met Gala fundraiser took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, local time.



The gala draws top celebrities from across the globe every May where they showcase extravagant outfits.



This year, the theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."



Most participants sported costumes in achromatic colors such as black and white.



Among K-pop stars, girl group Blackpink's Rosé, Lisa and Jennie, who in particular is a regular at the Met Gala, stood out with their unique styles.



Boy band Seventeen member S.Coups, invited to the Gala for the first time, also made a splash with a new look incorporating the traditional Korean attire hanbok.