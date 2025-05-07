[News Today] Blackpink, Seventeen at Met Gala
입력 2025.05.07 (15:34) 수정 2025.05.07 (15:35)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
We now turn to entertainment news. K-pop stars turned heads at this year's Met Gala in New York. From BLACKPINK to SEVENTEEN, Korean artists stood at the center of the global spotlight.
[REPORT]
The 2025 Met Gala fundraiser took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, local time.
The gala draws top celebrities from across the globe every May where they showcase extravagant outfits.
This year, the theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."
Most participants sported costumes in achromatic colors such as black and white.
Among K-pop stars, girl group Blackpink's Rosé, Lisa and Jennie, who in particular is a regular at the Met Gala, stood out with their unique styles.
Boy band Seventeen member S.Coups, invited to the Gala for the first time, also made a splash with a new look incorporating the traditional Korean attire hanbok.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Blackpink, Seventeen at Met Gala
-
- 입력 2025-05-07 15:34:46
- 수정2025-05-07 15:35:12
[LEAD]
We now turn to entertainment news. K-pop stars turned heads at this year's Met Gala in New York. From BLACKPINK to SEVENTEEN, Korean artists stood at the center of the global spotlight.
[REPORT]
The 2025 Met Gala fundraiser took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, local time.
The gala draws top celebrities from across the globe every May where they showcase extravagant outfits.
This year, the theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."
Most participants sported costumes in achromatic colors such as black and white.
Among K-pop stars, girl group Blackpink's Rosé, Lisa and Jennie, who in particular is a regular at the Met Gala, stood out with their unique styles.
Boy band Seventeen member S.Coups, invited to the Gala for the first time, also made a splash with a new look incorporating the traditional Korean attire hanbok.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.