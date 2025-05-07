News Today

[News Today] Blackpink, Seventeen at Met Gala

입력 2025.05.07 (15:34) 수정 2025.05.07 (15:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
We now turn to entertainment news. K-pop stars turned heads at this year's Met Gala in New York. From BLACKPINK to SEVENTEEN, Korean artists stood at the center of the global spotlight.

[REPORT]
The 2025 Met Gala fundraiser took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, local time.

The gala draws top celebrities from across the globe every May where they showcase extravagant outfits.

This year, the theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Most participants sported costumes in achromatic colors such as black and white.

Among K-pop stars, girl group Blackpink's Rosé, Lisa and Jennie, who in particular is a regular at the Met Gala, stood out with their unique styles.

Boy band Seventeen member S.Coups, invited to the Gala for the first time, also made a splash with a new look incorporating the traditional Korean attire hanbok.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Blackpink, Seventeen at Met Gala
    • 입력 2025-05-07 15:34:46
    • 수정2025-05-07 15:35:12
    News Today

[LEAD]
We now turn to entertainment news. K-pop stars turned heads at this year's Met Gala in New York. From BLACKPINK to SEVENTEEN, Korean artists stood at the center of the global spotlight.

[REPORT]
The 2025 Met Gala fundraiser took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, local time.

The gala draws top celebrities from across the globe every May where they showcase extravagant outfits.

This year, the theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Most participants sported costumes in achromatic colors such as black and white.

Among K-pop stars, girl group Blackpink's Rosé, Lisa and Jennie, who in particular is a regular at the Met Gala, stood out with their unique styles.

Boy band Seventeen member S.Coups, invited to the Gala for the first time, also made a splash with a new look incorporating the traditional Korean attire hanbok.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 재판…서류 송달 <br>시작

이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 재판…서류 송달 시작
김문수-한덕수 오늘 단일화 회동…국민의힘 사흘째 의원총회

김문수-한덕수 오늘 단일화 회동…국민의힘 사흘째 의원총회
정부 “사직 전공의 5월 복귀 방안 적극 검토”

정부 “사직 전공의 5월 복귀 방안 적극 검토”
검찰, 김건희 여사 수행비서 휴대전화 포렌식 절차 진행

검찰, 김건희 여사 수행비서 휴대전화 포렌식 절차 진행
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.