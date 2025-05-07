Lee welcomes trial postponement

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the trial was postponed, candidate Lee Jae-myung welcomed the decision as appropriate.



However, the Democratic Party did not stop pressuring the judiciary, including passing a resolution for the Supreme Court Chief Justice's hearing.



They also continued to process legislation aimed at blocking candidate Lee's judicial risks.



Reporter Won Dong-hee has the details.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who had sharpened his criticism towards the judiciary by mentioning 'judicial murder', immediately expressed his welcome upon hearing the news of the postponement of the retrial during his regional visit.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It is very important to ensure that the exercise of sovereignty is not hindered. The court must make a reasonable decision in accordance with this constitutional spirit…."]



Regarding the accountability of Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, he stated that he trusts the judiciary but pointed out that not all members are homogeneous.



He emphasized the need for vigilance to prevent recurrence.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "What measures are necessary should be determined through the common sense of the people and vigorous discussions among the members…."]



Despite the postponement of the trial, the Democratic Party continued to pressure the judiciary.



Claiming that there should be accountability for the retrial, they led the unprecedented passage of a resolution for the Supreme Court Chief Justice's hearing.



[Jo Bae-sook/National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "Is it really acceptable to hold a hearing just because an unwanted ruling was made?"]



[Kim Gi-pyo/National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "Isn't it natural to investigate whether there was an attempt to eliminate the candidate before the election?"]



They selected all 12 Supreme Court justices, including Chief Justice J Hee-de, as witnesses.



They also pushed through legislation aimed at fundamentally eliminating candidate Lee's judicial risks.



The proposed amendments to the Criminal Procedure Act to suspend trials upon presidential election and the Public Official Election Act to not punish false statements about 'actions' were passed in each standing committee.



The Democratic Party has temporarily suspended the proposal for the impeachment of Chief Justice Jo but plans to continue applying pressure through hearings and special investigations.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



