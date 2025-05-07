News 9

Lee welcomes trial postponement

입력 2025.05.07 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the trial was postponed, candidate Lee Jae-myung welcomed the decision as appropriate.

However, the Democratic Party did not stop pressuring the judiciary, including passing a resolution for the Supreme Court Chief Justice's hearing.

They also continued to process legislation aimed at blocking candidate Lee's judicial risks.

Reporter Won Dong-hee has the details.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who had sharpened his criticism towards the judiciary by mentioning 'judicial murder', immediately expressed his welcome upon hearing the news of the postponement of the retrial during his regional visit.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It is very important to ensure that the exercise of sovereignty is not hindered. The court must make a reasonable decision in accordance with this constitutional spirit…."]

Regarding the accountability of Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, he stated that he trusts the judiciary but pointed out that not all members are homogeneous.

He emphasized the need for vigilance to prevent recurrence.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "What measures are necessary should be determined through the common sense of the people and vigorous discussions among the members…."]

Despite the postponement of the trial, the Democratic Party continued to pressure the judiciary.

Claiming that there should be accountability for the retrial, they led the unprecedented passage of a resolution for the Supreme Court Chief Justice's hearing.

[Jo Bae-sook/National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "Is it really acceptable to hold a hearing just because an unwanted ruling was made?"]

[Kim Gi-pyo/National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "Isn't it natural to investigate whether there was an attempt to eliminate the candidate before the election?"]

They selected all 12 Supreme Court justices, including Chief Justice J Hee-de, as witnesses.

They also pushed through legislation aimed at fundamentally eliminating candidate Lee's judicial risks.

The proposed amendments to the Criminal Procedure Act to suspend trials upon presidential election and the Public Official Election Act to not punish false statements about 'actions' were passed in each standing committee.

The Democratic Party has temporarily suspended the proposal for the impeachment of Chief Justice Jo but plans to continue applying pressure through hearings and special investigations.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee welcomes trial postponement
    • 입력 2025-05-07 23:53:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the trial was postponed, candidate Lee Jae-myung welcomed the decision as appropriate.

However, the Democratic Party did not stop pressuring the judiciary, including passing a resolution for the Supreme Court Chief Justice's hearing.

They also continued to process legislation aimed at blocking candidate Lee's judicial risks.

Reporter Won Dong-hee has the details.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who had sharpened his criticism towards the judiciary by mentioning 'judicial murder', immediately expressed his welcome upon hearing the news of the postponement of the retrial during his regional visit.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It is very important to ensure that the exercise of sovereignty is not hindered. The court must make a reasonable decision in accordance with this constitutional spirit…."]

Regarding the accountability of Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, he stated that he trusts the judiciary but pointed out that not all members are homogeneous.

He emphasized the need for vigilance to prevent recurrence.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "What measures are necessary should be determined through the common sense of the people and vigorous discussions among the members…."]

Despite the postponement of the trial, the Democratic Party continued to pressure the judiciary.

Claiming that there should be accountability for the retrial, they led the unprecedented passage of a resolution for the Supreme Court Chief Justice's hearing.

[Jo Bae-sook/National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "Is it really acceptable to hold a hearing just because an unwanted ruling was made?"]

[Kim Gi-pyo/National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "Isn't it natural to investigate whether there was an attempt to eliminate the candidate before the election?"]

They selected all 12 Supreme Court justices, including Chief Justice J Hee-de, as witnesses.

They also pushed through legislation aimed at fundamentally eliminating candidate Lee's judicial risks.

The proposed amendments to the Criminal Procedure Act to suspend trials upon presidential election and the Public Official Election Act to not punish false statements about 'actions' were passed in each standing committee.

The Democratic Party has temporarily suspended the proposal for the impeachment of Chief Justice Jo but plans to continue applying pressure through hearings and special investigations.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.
원동희
원동희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, ‘단일화 로드맵’ 제안…<br>“오늘 오후 6시 토론 후 여론조사”

국민의힘, ‘단일화 로드맵’ 제안…“오늘 오후 6시 토론 후 여론조사”
이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 <br>재판…“선거운동 기회 보장”

이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 재판…“선거운동 기회 보장”
도착하자마자 ‘계약 무산’…<br>체코 “항고·사업 진행할 것”

도착하자마자 ‘계약 무산’…체코 “항고·사업 진행할 것”
SKT 사태 19일 만에 최태원 <br>회장 대국민 사과…위약금은?

SKT 사태 19일 만에 최태원 회장 대국민 사과…위약금은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.