Court postpones Lee's hearing

[Anchor]

The judicial risk for DP's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has effectively disappeared, at least until after the election.

The retrial schedule for his Public Official Election Act case has been postponed until after the presidential election.

The Seoul High Court, which is in charge of the retrial, accepted the request for postponement from Lee's side, stating that it was to ensure opportunities for election campaigning and eliminate controversies over fairness.

The first report is from our legal affairs reporter, Baek In-seong.

[Report]

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled to overturn the case against the Democratic Party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on the Public Official Election Act violation charges.

[Cho Hee-dae/Supreme Court Chief Justice/May 1: "We overturn the original ruling and send the case back to the Seoul High Court."]

The day after the Supreme Court's ruling, the Seoul High Court assigned the case to the Criminal Division 7 and scheduled the first trial date for the 15th.

The Democratic Party and others strongly opposed, saying the trial needs to be held after the presidential election. Lee's legal team requested a change of date to after the election.

The court accepted the change request today (May 7).

The new trial date is June 18, fifteen days after the presidential election.

The court stated that this decision was made to ensure equal opportunities for election campaigning for Lee and to eliminate controversies regarding the fairness of the trial.

It added that the retrial has been conducted fairly according to the Constitution and laws without any influence or interference from inside or outside the court, and that this will continue in the future.

The reasons presented by Lee's side are said to be based on the Constitution, which specifies "guaranteeing equal election campaigning," and the provisions of the Public Official Election Act that prohibit the arrest and detention of presidential candidates during the election campaign period.

Lee's side has also requested that the first trial for the Daejang-dong case scheduled for this month and the second trial for the perjury case be postponed until after the election.

The Seoul Central District Court has also postponed the trial dates for Lee's Daejang-dong case, originally scheduled for the 13th and 27th, to the 24th of next month.

This is KBS News, Baek In-seong.

