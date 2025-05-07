What’s next for Lee’s trials?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As you have seen earlier, the Democratic Party is not only seeking to delay the trial but also aims to fundamentally eliminate the controversies and risks associated with it.



If candidate Lee Jae-myung is elected and the Democratic Party passes the bill to suspend presidential trials, all the trials he is currently facing will be halted until the end of his term.



Reporter Kim Tae-hoon reports.



[Report]



Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, is facing a total of five trials.



Based on the cases before they were merged, the number reaches eight.



These trials are related to allegations concerning the Public Official Election Act, perjury, the Daejang-dong, Wirye, Baekhyeon-dong, and Seongnam FC cases, the Ssangbangwool North Korea remittance, and the misuse of corporate cards.



Among these, the Public Official Election Act violation case, which was the first to be brought to trial in 2022, has recently seen a ruling from the Supreme Court, but the verdict has not been finalized due to a not guilty verdict being overturned and sent back for retrial.



The case concerning the relatively straightforward perjury allegations is currently in the appeals process, but the other three trials remain at the first instance.



In particular, the Daejang-dong related trials have four cases merged, and there is no indication of when the first trial will conclude.



If candidate Lee is elected president, the progress of these trials is expected to depend on the interpretation of Article 84 of the Constitution regarding the privilege of non-prosecution.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(There is controversy over how to interpret Article 84 of the Constitution.) When the time comes, we can make a judgment then. As I mentioned, we should judge based on law, common sense, and public rationality."]



However, if the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act that the Democratic Party is promoting passes, these trials will stop simultaneously with the candidate's election.



This amendment stipulates that 'if the defendant is elected president, all trials will be suspended until the end of the term.'



This effectively expands the 'privilege of non-prosecution,' which prevents a sitting president from being tried, to trials that were ongoing before the election, and it is designed to apply immediately to the next president.



In response, the Court Administration Office has refrained from expressing an opinion, citing 'legislative authority,' but the Ministry of Justice has expressed opposition, stating, "There is a concern that allowing an unqualified defendant to unjustly secure their term could turn the presidency into a refuge for crime."



If candidate Lee is elected, he will become president while being a defendant.



Furthermore, if the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act is actually promulgated, it is expected to be recorded as the first case of trials being suspended due to the expansion of non-prosecution privilege.



KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!