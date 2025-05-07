News 9

What’s next for Lee’s trials?

입력 2025.05.07 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As you have seen earlier, the Democratic Party is not only seeking to delay the trial but also aims to fundamentally eliminate the controversies and risks associated with it.

If candidate Lee Jae-myung is elected and the Democratic Party passes the bill to suspend presidential trials, all the trials he is currently facing will be halted until the end of his term.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon reports.

[Report]

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, is facing a total of five trials.

Based on the cases before they were merged, the number reaches eight.

These trials are related to allegations concerning the Public Official Election Act, perjury, the Daejang-dong, Wirye, Baekhyeon-dong, and Seongnam FC cases, the Ssangbangwool North Korea remittance, and the misuse of corporate cards.

Among these, the Public Official Election Act violation case, which was the first to be brought to trial in 2022, has recently seen a ruling from the Supreme Court, but the verdict has not been finalized due to a not guilty verdict being overturned and sent back for retrial.

The case concerning the relatively straightforward perjury allegations is currently in the appeals process, but the other three trials remain at the first instance.

In particular, the Daejang-dong related trials have four cases merged, and there is no indication of when the first trial will conclude.

If candidate Lee is elected president, the progress of these trials is expected to depend on the interpretation of Article 84 of the Constitution regarding the privilege of non-prosecution.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(There is controversy over how to interpret Article 84 of the Constitution.) When the time comes, we can make a judgment then. As I mentioned, we should judge based on law, common sense, and public rationality."]

However, if the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act that the Democratic Party is promoting passes, these trials will stop simultaneously with the candidate's election.

This amendment stipulates that 'if the defendant is elected president, all trials will be suspended until the end of the term.'

This effectively expands the 'privilege of non-prosecution,' which prevents a sitting president from being tried, to trials that were ongoing before the election, and it is designed to apply immediately to the next president.

In response, the Court Administration Office has refrained from expressing an opinion, citing 'legislative authority,' but the Ministry of Justice has expressed opposition, stating, "There is a concern that allowing an unqualified defendant to unjustly secure their term could turn the presidency into a refuge for crime."

If candidate Lee is elected, he will become president while being a defendant.

Furthermore, if the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act is actually promulgated, it is expected to be recorded as the first case of trials being suspended due to the expansion of non-prosecution privilege.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • What’s next for Lee’s trials?
    • 입력 2025-05-07 23:53:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

As you have seen earlier, the Democratic Party is not only seeking to delay the trial but also aims to fundamentally eliminate the controversies and risks associated with it.

If candidate Lee Jae-myung is elected and the Democratic Party passes the bill to suspend presidential trials, all the trials he is currently facing will be halted until the end of his term.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon reports.

[Report]

Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, is facing a total of five trials.

Based on the cases before they were merged, the number reaches eight.

These trials are related to allegations concerning the Public Official Election Act, perjury, the Daejang-dong, Wirye, Baekhyeon-dong, and Seongnam FC cases, the Ssangbangwool North Korea remittance, and the misuse of corporate cards.

Among these, the Public Official Election Act violation case, which was the first to be brought to trial in 2022, has recently seen a ruling from the Supreme Court, but the verdict has not been finalized due to a not guilty verdict being overturned and sent back for retrial.

The case concerning the relatively straightforward perjury allegations is currently in the appeals process, but the other three trials remain at the first instance.

In particular, the Daejang-dong related trials have four cases merged, and there is no indication of when the first trial will conclude.

If candidate Lee is elected president, the progress of these trials is expected to depend on the interpretation of Article 84 of the Constitution regarding the privilege of non-prosecution.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(There is controversy over how to interpret Article 84 of the Constitution.) When the time comes, we can make a judgment then. As I mentioned, we should judge based on law, common sense, and public rationality."]

However, if the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act that the Democratic Party is promoting passes, these trials will stop simultaneously with the candidate's election.

This amendment stipulates that 'if the defendant is elected president, all trials will be suspended until the end of the term.'

This effectively expands the 'privilege of non-prosecution,' which prevents a sitting president from being tried, to trials that were ongoing before the election, and it is designed to apply immediately to the next president.

In response, the Court Administration Office has refrained from expressing an opinion, citing 'legislative authority,' but the Ministry of Justice has expressed opposition, stating, "There is a concern that allowing an unqualified defendant to unjustly secure their term could turn the presidency into a refuge for crime."

If candidate Lee is elected, he will become president while being a defendant.

Furthermore, if the amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act is actually promulgated, it is expected to be recorded as the first case of trials being suspended due to the expansion of non-prosecution privilege.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
김태훈
김태훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, ‘단일화 로드맵’ 제안…<br>“오늘 오후 6시 토론 후 여론조사”

국민의힘, ‘단일화 로드맵’ 제안…“오늘 오후 6시 토론 후 여론조사”
이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 <br>재판…“선거운동 기회 보장”

이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 재판…“선거운동 기회 보장”
도착하자마자 ‘계약 무산’…<br>체코 “항고·사업 진행할 것”

도착하자마자 ‘계약 무산’…체코 “항고·사업 진행할 것”
SKT 사태 19일 만에 최태원 <br>회장 대국민 사과…위약금은?

SKT 사태 19일 만에 최태원 회장 대국민 사과…위약금은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.