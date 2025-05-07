PPP condemns passing of DP bills

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



The People Power Party expressed regret, stating that Lee's trial was postponed due to political pressure.



Regarding the Democratic Party's unilateral handling of legislation, they condemned that the National Assembly has become a tool for issuing a pardon for candidate Lee Jae-myung, warning that Lee Jae-myung's dictatorship will become a reality.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



["Withdraw! Withdraw! Withdraw!"]



Members of the People Power Party held a protest in front of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee meeting room, fiercely criticizing the Democratic Party for pushing through legislation that protects candidate Lee Jae-myung, claiming that the National Assembly has fallen to the level of a tool for issuing pardons.



[Park Hyung-soo/People Power Party Floor Leader: "What is the purpose of the presidential election? Just make a law that says from today, Lee Jae-myung is the president."]



They urged the immediate withdrawal of a bill that acquits Lee, including the revision to the Criminal Procedure Act, which could turn the presidency into a refuge for criminal escape, and the amendments to the Public Official Election Act, which effectively neutralize the crime of false public statements.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Rather, enact the 'Lee Jae-myung Guilty Prohibition Law.' It is a waste to even compare Lee Jae-myung to Hitler or Stalin."]



They emphasized that if this candidate becomes president, a dictatorial regime will emerge; one that wields legislative and judicial power at will.



Criticisms followed, stating, "The Lee Jae-myung Party has lost the qualification to speak of democracy and the separation of powers," and "The sovereignty and power of the Republic of Korea come from Lee Jae-myung."



They also expressed strong regret over the postponement of candidate Lee's trial until after the presidential election.



They criticized that it would be difficult for the public to accept, and questioned whether it was due to political pressure from the Democratic Party.



[Shin Dong-wook/People Power Party Spokesperson: "Is the judiciary, which should be a hall of justice, losing its center and failing due to the Democratic Party's intimidation?"]



They emphasized that winning this presidential election is the only way to protect democracy.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



