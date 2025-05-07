News 9

Han won’t run without unification

입력 2025.05.07 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Candidate Han Deok-soo has drawn a line in the sand ahead of his meeting with candidate Kim Moon-soo.

He stated that if a unification is not achieved by the candidate registration deadline on the 11th, he will not register as a presidential candidate.

Reporter Lee Yoo Min has the details.

[Report]

A press conference was held an hour and a half before the meeting with candidate Kim Moon-soo.

Candidate Han Deok-soo has drawn a line in the sand regarding unification negotiations.

He stated that if unification with candidate Kim does not happen, he will not register as a presidential candidate.

[Han Deok-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "Political tug-of-war is only exciting for those involved, while the public suffers."]

He also reaffirmed his previous stance of leaving the method of unification to the People Power Party.

Whether it be through opinion polls or TV debates, he said he would follow and accept whatever the People Power Party decides.

[Han Deok-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "The People Power Party can decide as they see fit. I will comply. I will comply without any conditions."]

Earlier, candidate Han emphasized in a meeting with foreign journalists that his presidential run is for political reform.

[Han Deok-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "Currently, Korean politics is closer to violence than politics. To win, no means or methods are spared."]

He stated that he would change politics to revive the economy, repeatedly stressing the need for constitutional reform and a big tent for reform.

[Han Deok-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "We will form a coalition with those who agree with and support constitutional reform...."]

He also reiterated his clear opposition to martial law.

He said he consistently opposed martial law and urged the People Power Party to draw a line on this issue.

Meanwhile, candidate Han's camp announced their first presidential pledge, which includes establishing an 'AI Innovation Strategy Department' at the vice-ministerial level, but the Democratic Party criticized it as outdated, accusing Han of focusing solely on unification.

KBS News, Lee Yoo Min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Han won’t run without unification
    • 입력 2025-05-07 23:53:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

Candidate Han Deok-soo has drawn a line in the sand ahead of his meeting with candidate Kim Moon-soo.

He stated that if a unification is not achieved by the candidate registration deadline on the 11th, he will not register as a presidential candidate.

Reporter Lee Yoo Min has the details.

[Report]

A press conference was held an hour and a half before the meeting with candidate Kim Moon-soo.

Candidate Han Deok-soo has drawn a line in the sand regarding unification negotiations.

He stated that if unification with candidate Kim does not happen, he will not register as a presidential candidate.

[Han Deok-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "Political tug-of-war is only exciting for those involved, while the public suffers."]

He also reaffirmed his previous stance of leaving the method of unification to the People Power Party.

Whether it be through opinion polls or TV debates, he said he would follow and accept whatever the People Power Party decides.

[Han Deok-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "The People Power Party can decide as they see fit. I will comply. I will comply without any conditions."]

Earlier, candidate Han emphasized in a meeting with foreign journalists that his presidential run is for political reform.

[Han Deok-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "Currently, Korean politics is closer to violence than politics. To win, no means or methods are spared."]

He stated that he would change politics to revive the economy, repeatedly stressing the need for constitutional reform and a big tent for reform.

[Han Deok-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "We will form a coalition with those who agree with and support constitutional reform...."]

He also reiterated his clear opposition to martial law.

He said he consistently opposed martial law and urged the People Power Party to draw a line on this issue.

Meanwhile, candidate Han's camp announced their first presidential pledge, which includes establishing an 'AI Innovation Strategy Department' at the vice-ministerial level, but the Democratic Party criticized it as outdated, accusing Han of focusing solely on unification.

KBS News, Lee Yoo Min.
이유민
이유민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, ‘단일화 로드맵’ 제안…<br>“오늘 오후 6시 토론 후 여론조사”

국민의힘, ‘단일화 로드맵’ 제안…“오늘 오후 6시 토론 후 여론조사”
이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 <br>재판…“선거운동 기회 보장”

이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 재판…“선거운동 기회 보장”
도착하자마자 ‘계약 무산’…<br>체코 “항고·사업 진행할 것”

도착하자마자 ‘계약 무산’…체코 “항고·사업 진행할 것”
SKT 사태 19일 만에 최태원 <br>회장 대국민 사과…위약금은?

SKT 사태 19일 만에 최태원 회장 대국민 사과…위약금은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.