Han won’t run without unification

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Candidate Han Deok-soo has drawn a line in the sand ahead of his meeting with candidate Kim Moon-soo.



He stated that if a unification is not achieved by the candidate registration deadline on the 11th, he will not register as a presidential candidate.



Reporter Lee Yoo Min has the details.



[Report]



A press conference was held an hour and a half before the meeting with candidate Kim Moon-soo.



Candidate Han Deok-soo has drawn a line in the sand regarding unification negotiations.



He stated that if unification with candidate Kim does not happen, he will not register as a presidential candidate.



[Han Deok-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "Political tug-of-war is only exciting for those involved, while the public suffers."]



He also reaffirmed his previous stance of leaving the method of unification to the People Power Party.



Whether it be through opinion polls or TV debates, he said he would follow and accept whatever the People Power Party decides.



[Han Deok-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "The People Power Party can decide as they see fit. I will comply. I will comply without any conditions."]



Earlier, candidate Han emphasized in a meeting with foreign journalists that his presidential run is for political reform.



[Han Deok-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "Currently, Korean politics is closer to violence than politics. To win, no means or methods are spared."]



He stated that he would change politics to revive the economy, repeatedly stressing the need for constitutional reform and a big tent for reform.



[Han Deok-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "We will form a coalition with those who agree with and support constitutional reform...."]



He also reiterated his clear opposition to martial law.



He said he consistently opposed martial law and urged the People Power Party to draw a line on this issue.



Meanwhile, candidate Han's camp announced their first presidential pledge, which includes establishing an 'AI Innovation Strategy Department' at the vice-ministerial level, but the Democratic Party criticized it as outdated, accusing Han of focusing solely on unification.



KBS News, Lee Yoo Min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!