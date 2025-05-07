Lee vows balanced development

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Having escaped the judicial risk, Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party candidate, continued his efforts to listen to public sentiment today (May 7) in Jeonbuk and Chungnam Provinces.



He promised to develop the region through local currency and basic income for rural areas.



He also made sharp remarks towards the judiciary today.



This is a report by reporter Lee Ye-rin.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who visited Jeonbuk, a stronghold of the Democratic Party, seemed aware of his judicial risk, stating that he would survive to create a new country.



He repeatedly mentioned the martial law situation and appealed for a change of government.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "He thought about how to eliminate his political opponents and eventually, settled on emergency martial law. Isn't that an insurrection? We really need to create a democratic republic."]



He emphasized regional balanced development, stating that rural areas are facing a crisis of extinction.



He proposed the introduction of basic income for rural areas, expansion of local currency issuance, and renewable energy projects as solutions.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "If we provide small amounts through local currency, supporting local stores, wouldn't that increase the population and be beneficial?"]



In response to some criticisms that the 'basic income' pledge is just 'handouts', he countered that it is about returning the taxes paid by the people to the people.



In Jeonju Hanok Village, he met with famous film directors and drama writers.



He expressed his commitment to promoting the K-content industry, stating that cultural content is also promising as a national job industry.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "While we may be ahead in economic and military power, I believe we can truly lead the world in cultural aspects."]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who concluded his second listening tour over three days, will resume his economic activities tomorrow (May 8).



He is scheduled to meet with the heads of five major economic organizations, including Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, to discuss economic issues.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



