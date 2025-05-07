News 9

Lee vows balanced development

입력 2025.05.07 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Having escaped the judicial risk, Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party candidate, continued his efforts to listen to public sentiment today (May 7) in Jeonbuk and Chungnam Provinces.

He promised to develop the region through local currency and basic income for rural areas.

He also made sharp remarks towards the judiciary today.

This is a report by reporter Lee Ye-rin.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who visited Jeonbuk, a stronghold of the Democratic Party, seemed aware of his judicial risk, stating that he would survive to create a new country.

He repeatedly mentioned the martial law situation and appealed for a change of government.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "He thought about how to eliminate his political opponents and eventually, settled on emergency martial law. Isn't that an insurrection? We really need to create a democratic republic."]

He emphasized regional balanced development, stating that rural areas are facing a crisis of extinction.

He proposed the introduction of basic income for rural areas, expansion of local currency issuance, and renewable energy projects as solutions.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "If we provide small amounts through local currency, supporting local stores, wouldn't that increase the population and be beneficial?"]

In response to some criticisms that the 'basic income' pledge is just 'handouts', he countered that it is about returning the taxes paid by the people to the people.

In Jeonju Hanok Village, he met with famous film directors and drama writers.

He expressed his commitment to promoting the K-content industry, stating that cultural content is also promising as a national job industry.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "While we may be ahead in economic and military power, I believe we can truly lead the world in cultural aspects."]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who concluded his second listening tour over three days, will resume his economic activities tomorrow (May 8).

He is scheduled to meet with the heads of five major economic organizations, including Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, to discuss economic issues.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee vows balanced development
    • 입력 2025-05-07 23:53:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

Having escaped the judicial risk, Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party candidate, continued his efforts to listen to public sentiment today (May 7) in Jeonbuk and Chungnam Provinces.

He promised to develop the region through local currency and basic income for rural areas.

He also made sharp remarks towards the judiciary today.

This is a report by reporter Lee Ye-rin.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who visited Jeonbuk, a stronghold of the Democratic Party, seemed aware of his judicial risk, stating that he would survive to create a new country.

He repeatedly mentioned the martial law situation and appealed for a change of government.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "He thought about how to eliminate his political opponents and eventually, settled on emergency martial law. Isn't that an insurrection? We really need to create a democratic republic."]

He emphasized regional balanced development, stating that rural areas are facing a crisis of extinction.

He proposed the introduction of basic income for rural areas, expansion of local currency issuance, and renewable energy projects as solutions.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "If we provide small amounts through local currency, supporting local stores, wouldn't that increase the population and be beneficial?"]

In response to some criticisms that the 'basic income' pledge is just 'handouts', he countered that it is about returning the taxes paid by the people to the people.

In Jeonju Hanok Village, he met with famous film directors and drama writers.

He expressed his commitment to promoting the K-content industry, stating that cultural content is also promising as a national job industry.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "While we may be ahead in economic and military power, I believe we can truly lead the world in cultural aspects."]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who concluded his second listening tour over three days, will resume his economic activities tomorrow (May 8).

He is scheduled to meet with the heads of five major economic organizations, including Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, to discuss economic issues.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.
이예린
이예린 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, ‘단일화 로드맵’ 제안…<br>“오늘 오후 6시 토론 후 여론조사”

국민의힘, ‘단일화 로드맵’ 제안…“오늘 오후 6시 토론 후 여론조사”
이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 <br>재판…“선거운동 기회 보장”

이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 재판…“선거운동 기회 보장”
도착하자마자 ‘계약 무산’…<br>체코 “항고·사업 진행할 것”

도착하자마자 ‘계약 무산’…체코 “항고·사업 진행할 것”
SKT 사태 19일 만에 최태원 <br>회장 대국민 사과…위약금은?

SKT 사태 19일 만에 최태원 회장 대국민 사과…위약금은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.