SK Chairman issues public apology

[Anchor]

SKT's SIM card hacking incident has prompted a public apology from the group's chairman, Chey Tae-won.

He expressed remorse on behalf of the group and has begun efforts to address the situation, but refrained from commenting on issues such as cancellation fees, stating that they are under discussion by the board.

Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the details.

[Report]

Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, personally bowed his head 19 days after the hacking incident.

He even expressed that he feels "deep remorse."

[Chey Tae-won/SK Group Chairman: "I believe that the criticism from customers, as well as from the media, the National Assembly, and government agencies, is warranted...."]

With about 250,000 users switching carriers and signs that this incident could escalate into a trust issue for the group, he has taken steps to manage the situation.

He also promised to strengthen security by forming an innovation committee with external experts.

[Chey Tae-won/SK Group Chairman: "I think it is important to properly establish a defense situation and security system. We believe this is our security and life...."]

Chairman Chey emphasized that he has not changed his mobile phone SIM card and has subscribed to a SIM protection service.

However, he refrained from commenting on the waiver of cancellation fees for users who switched carriers while still under contract due to this incident.

[Chey Tae-won/SK Group Chairman: "I understand that issues of fairness and legal matters need to be reviewed together. I hope the board discussions lead to a good solution...."]

Additionally, there is the challenge of addressing the losses faced by agencies and retailers that have not been able to accept new subscriptions since the 5th.

The industry expects that the shortage situation will begin to ease after the 15th, when a large quantity of SIM cards is expected to arrive.

In the meantime, Chairman Chey has stated that he will not attend the hearing scheduled for tomorrow (May 8) due to a prior commitment.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

