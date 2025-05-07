Kim, Han fail to reach unification

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate from the People Power Party, met with independent candidate Han Duck-soo for the first time today (May 7).



They talked for just over an hour but could not narrow their differences, and the negotiations for a unification between the two candidates ended without an agreement.



Reporter Lee Ye-jin has the story.



[Report]



Candidate Han Duck-soo arrived with a sterm expression, followed shortly by candidate Kim Moon-soo, who entered the meeting place with a smile.



[Han Duck-soo/Independent presidential candidate: "Welcome, Congressman Kim. Thank you for your hard effort."]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "Thank you for your hard work. Oh, everyone is here."]



This meeting took place four days after the nomination of the People Power Party's presidential candidate.



The two candidates shook hands, and while Han offered well-wishing remarks, Kim remained reserved.



[Han Duck-soo: "You've been in politics for a long time, so this must all be very familiar for you."]



[Kim Moon-soo: "You have done many things as well, Prime Minister..."]



The closed-door meeting without any aides present ended in about 75 minutes, with no meaningful progress.



Candidate Han left first without revealing his stance, as his side attributed the failure of the negotiations to Kim Moon-soo's side.



[Lee Jeong-hyun/Han Duck-soo's spokesperson: "From the fact that they didn't have any deep discussions, it seems that they didn't come prepared. No specific agreement was reached."]



On the other hand, candidate Kim rebutted that Han had no willingness to engage in dialogue.



He stated that Han maintained a passive attitude towards the proposal for unification.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "He repeatedly stated that he would do as the party says, so there was no meaningful progress."]



Targeting the party leadership, he questioned who brought in candidate Han, who has no intention of candidate registration.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "I find it very regrettable and unfortunate that the opportunities for candidates to meet and talk to each other and get closer have been completely bl ocked."]



The two candidates ultimately could not schedule another meeting, and considering the tight timeline for unification, it seems unlikely that there will be further talks between them.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.



