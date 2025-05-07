Fears grow over nuclear powers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The conflict between India and Pakistan is escalating.



The flashpoint is the mountainous region of Kashmir, located between the two countries.



This area has long been embroiled in territorial disputes, intertwined with religious and ethnic issues.



Ultimately, the region is divided, with Pakistan governing the north and India governing the south.



However, in the Indian-administered area, 70% of the population is Muslim, leading to ongoing terrorism advocating for merger with Pakistan or independence.



The recent incident was triggered by a shooting attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir on the 22nd of last month, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people.



India has pointed to Pakistan as the mastermind behind the attack and has launched airstrikes, while Pakistan has retaliated.



Our correspondent Jung Yoon-seop reports.



[Report]



The sound of missiles cutting through the darkness is followed by flashes of light and explosions erupting across various locations.



[Haji Ganjapa/Local Resident: "There were tremendous explosions 5 to 6 times, and afterward, people were engulfed in fear."]



Early this morning local time, the Indian military bombarded nine locations, including Pakistani-administered Kashmir, with missiles.



India claims it precisely targeted the arms depots and training facilities of the armed groups responsible for the attack on the 22nd.



[Vikram Misri/Indian Deputy Foreign Minister: "Despite a fort night having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terrorist infrastructure."]



However, Pakistan announced that around 20 civilians, including children and the elderly, were killed in this attack.



They immediately retaliated by launching missiles towards India and claimed to have shot down five fighter jets.



[Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry/Pakistani Military Spokesman: "It is India which cowardly attacked Pakistan and violated our territorial integrity and sovereignty."]



India reported that 10 civilians were killed due to Pakistan's attack.



Pakistan has temporarily closed its airspace for 48 hours and is preparing for escalation.



All flight operations have been suspended, and a state of emergency has been declared in some areas, with schools ordered to close.



The international community is increasingly concerned about the clashes between the two countries, each of which is believed to possess around 170 nuclear weapons.



Since gaining independence in 1947, India and Pakistan have fought three full-scale wars.



This is Jung Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.



