Kim’s stance change on unification?

[Anchor]

Despite intense pressure from both inside and outside the party, candidate Kim Moon-soo does not seem to have any intention of actively pursuing unification at this time. During the primary, he was the most proactive about unification.

Reporter Kim Yoo-dae analyzes why candidate Kim has changed and what his true intentions are.

[Report]

Throughout the period of the primaries, candidate Kim Moon-soo expressed a strong willingness for unification with candidate Han Duck-soo.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate/Apr. 24/Channel A Primary Debate: "Whether it's Han Duck-soo or Kim Duck-soo, I believe we must unite to defeat Lee Jae-myung."]

He stated that the timing for unification would be immediately after the party convention.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate/Apr. 30/TV Chosun Primary Debate: "It should be done promptly, but in a way that is reasonable in the eyes of the public...."]

However, after being elected as the party's presidential candidate, his stance has changed significantly.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate/May 3/post-nomination: "To ask how we will unify immediately after being nominated is a bit...."]

He also mentioned the need for a 'big tent' that includes not only candidate Han Duck-soo but also Lee Jun-seok and Hwang Kyo-ahn.

Why has his position changed?

The biggest reason is that he sees himself as a legitimate candidate who has gone through the primary procedures.

If unification were to be reached through public polling right now, he could not guarantee victory, but he expects that starting his campaign as the party's candidate will lead to an increase in support.

Additionally, it seems that Kim's analysis is that he has relative leeway, and it is Han that is in a rush.

The party leadership insists that unification with candidate Han must happen by the registration deadline on the 11th, but candidate Kim's side argues that unification can be done by the printing date of the ballots on the 25th.

If candidate Han does not unify by the 11th, even if he becomes the unified candidate later, he will not be able to use the People Power Party's ticket number 2 or election subsidies.

[Han Duck-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "If unification does not happen, I will not register as a candidate for the presidential election."]

There are discussions within the party about the possibility of replacing its candidate if the unification negotiations fail.

The party leadership acknowledges that it is not impossible, but emphasizes that unification is the priority and draws a line on the execution of such a plan.

This is KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.

[Anchor]

Despite intense pressure from both inside and outside the party, candidate Kim Moon-soo does not seem to have any intention of actively pursuing unification at this time. During the primary, he was the most proactive about unification.

Reporter Kim Yoo-dae analyzes why candidate Kim has changed and what his true intentions are.

[Report]

Throughout the period of the primaries, candidate Kim Moon-soo expressed a strong willingness for unification with candidate Han Duck-soo.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate/Apr. 24/Channel A Primary Debate: "Whether it's Han Duck-soo or Kim Duck-soo, I believe we must unite to defeat Lee Jae-myung."]

He stated that the timing for unification would be immediately after the party convention.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate/Apr. 30/TV Chosun Primary Debate: "It should be done promptly, but in a way that is reasonable in the eyes of the public...."]

However, after being elected as the party's presidential candidate, his stance has changed significantly.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate/May 3/post-nomination: "To ask how we will unify immediately after being nominated is a bit...."]

He also mentioned the need for a 'big tent' that includes not only candidate Han Duck-soo but also Lee Jun-seok and Hwang Kyo-ahn.

Why has his position changed?

The biggest reason is that he sees himself as a legitimate candidate who has gone through the primary procedures.

If unification were to be reached through public polling right now, he could not guarantee victory, but he expects that starting his campaign as the party's candidate will lead to an increase in support.

Additionally, it seems that Kim's analysis is that he has relative leeway, and it is Han that is in a rush.

The party leadership insists that unification with candidate Han must happen by the registration deadline on the 11th, but candidate Kim's side argues that unification can be done by the printing date of the ballots on the 25th.

If candidate Han does not unify by the 11th, even if he becomes the unified candidate later, he will not be able to use the People Power Party's ticket number 2 or election subsidies.

[Han Duck-soo/Independent Presidential Candidate: "If unification does not happen, I will not register as a candidate for the presidential election."]

There are discussions within the party about the possibility of replacing its candidate if the unification negotiations fail.

The party leadership acknowledges that it is not impossible, but emphasizes that unification is the priority and draws a line on the execution of such a plan.

This is KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.
