CIO’s search attempt failed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which is investigating the alleged external pressure in the Marine Corps member's death, attempted to conduct a search and seizure at the presidential office and the National Security Office.



They initiated a forced investigation to confirm the so-called "VIP anger theory."



However, the search and seizure was halted after six hours.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the story.



[Report]



Inspectors and investigators from the anti-corruption office enter the Yongsan presidential office.



They are conducting a search and seizure against the presidential secretariat and the National Security Office.



It is reported that they were trying to secure meeting materials and access records that could confirm the so-called "VIP anger theory" related to the investigation into the Marine Corps member's death.



In connection with this case, in July 2023, the Marine Corps investigation team identified eight individuals, including former Marine Corps Division Commander Lim Seong-geun, as responsible for the death of Marine Corps member Mr. Chae and intended to refer the case to the police.



At that time, Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop received this information and approved it, but suddenly reversed his decision the next day.



The core of the "VIP anger theory," as claimed by Colonel Park Jeong-hoon, who was in charge of the initial investigation, is that former President Yoon became enraged after receiving a report on the investigation, leading to external pressure from the presidential office and the Ministry of National Defense.



[Park Jeong-hoon/June 21, 2024: "(The president) was reported on the matter and expressed anger, saying, 'If the division commander is punished for this, who in South Korea would be able to serve as a division commander?'"]



The CIO specified former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop as suspects for abuse of power in the search warrant.



This is the first time the CIO has initiated a forced investigation against the presidential office in the course of this case.



However, the attempt to conduct a search and seizure was halted after about six hours due to the lack of completion in consultations with the presidential office.



The CIO, which recently resumed the related investigation, plans to summon former Division Commander Lim Seong-geun again the day after tomorrow (May 9) to conduct a forensic examination of his mobile phone.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!