News 9

CIO’s search attempt failed

입력 2025.05.07 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which is investigating the alleged external pressure in the Marine Corps member's death, attempted to conduct a search and seizure at the presidential office and the National Security Office.

They initiated a forced investigation to confirm the so-called "VIP anger theory."

However, the search and seizure was halted after six hours.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

Inspectors and investigators from the anti-corruption office enter the Yongsan presidential office.

They are conducting a search and seizure against the presidential secretariat and the National Security Office.

It is reported that they were trying to secure meeting materials and access records that could confirm the so-called "VIP anger theory" related to the investigation into the Marine Corps member's death.

In connection with this case, in July 2023, the Marine Corps investigation team identified eight individuals, including former Marine Corps Division Commander Lim Seong-geun, as responsible for the death of Marine Corps member Mr. Chae and intended to refer the case to the police.

At that time, Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop received this information and approved it, but suddenly reversed his decision the next day.

The core of the "VIP anger theory," as claimed by Colonel Park Jeong-hoon, who was in charge of the initial investigation, is that former President Yoon became enraged after receiving a report on the investigation, leading to external pressure from the presidential office and the Ministry of National Defense.

[Park Jeong-hoon/June 21, 2024: "(The president) was reported on the matter and expressed anger, saying, 'If the division commander is punished for this, who in South Korea would be able to serve as a division commander?'"]

The CIO specified former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop as suspects for abuse of power in the search warrant.

This is the first time the CIO has initiated a forced investigation against the presidential office in the course of this case.

However, the attempt to conduct a search and seizure was halted after about six hours due to the lack of completion in consultations with the presidential office.

The CIO, which recently resumed the related investigation, plans to summon former Division Commander Lim Seong-geun again the day after tomorrow (May 9) to conduct a forensic examination of his mobile phone.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • CIO’s search attempt failed
    • 입력 2025-05-07 23:53:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which is investigating the alleged external pressure in the Marine Corps member's death, attempted to conduct a search and seizure at the presidential office and the National Security Office.

They initiated a forced investigation to confirm the so-called "VIP anger theory."

However, the search and seizure was halted after six hours.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

Inspectors and investigators from the anti-corruption office enter the Yongsan presidential office.

They are conducting a search and seizure against the presidential secretariat and the National Security Office.

It is reported that they were trying to secure meeting materials and access records that could confirm the so-called "VIP anger theory" related to the investigation into the Marine Corps member's death.

In connection with this case, in July 2023, the Marine Corps investigation team identified eight individuals, including former Marine Corps Division Commander Lim Seong-geun, as responsible for the death of Marine Corps member Mr. Chae and intended to refer the case to the police.

At that time, Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop received this information and approved it, but suddenly reversed his decision the next day.

The core of the "VIP anger theory," as claimed by Colonel Park Jeong-hoon, who was in charge of the initial investigation, is that former President Yoon became enraged after receiving a report on the investigation, leading to external pressure from the presidential office and the Ministry of National Defense.

[Park Jeong-hoon/June 21, 2024: "(The president) was reported on the matter and expressed anger, saying, 'If the division commander is punished for this, who in South Korea would be able to serve as a division commander?'"]

The CIO specified former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop as suspects for abuse of power in the search warrant.

This is the first time the CIO has initiated a forced investigation against the presidential office in the course of this case.

However, the attempt to conduct a search and seizure was halted after about six hours due to the lack of completion in consultations with the presidential office.

The CIO, which recently resumed the related investigation, plans to summon former Division Commander Lim Seong-geun again the day after tomorrow (May 9) to conduct a forensic examination of his mobile phone.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.
공민경
공민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘, ‘단일화 로드맵’ 제안…<br>“오늘 오후 6시 토론 후 여론조사”

국민의힘, ‘단일화 로드맵’ 제안…“오늘 오후 6시 토론 후 여론조사”
이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 <br>재판…“선거운동 기회 보장”

이재명 파기환송심 ‘대선 뒤’ 첫 재판…“선거운동 기회 보장”
도착하자마자 ‘계약 무산’…<br>체코 “항고·사업 진행할 것”

도착하자마자 ‘계약 무산’…체코 “항고·사업 진행할 것”
SKT 사태 19일 만에 최태원 <br>회장 대국민 사과…위약금은?

SKT 사태 19일 만에 최태원 회장 대국민 사과…위약금은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.