Kim Sae-ron recording released

The controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron has reignited, escalating into a lawsuit worth hundreds of billions.



The family of the deceased has released what they claim is a recorded conversation with Kim Sae-ron, asserting that they were in a relationship since middle school.



Kim Soo-hyun's side has rebutted this, claiming the recording is a fake created by artificial intelligence.



Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the story.



[Report]



The allegations of actor Kim Soo-hyun having a relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron during her teenage years.



This time, a recording purportedly of a conversation with Kim Sae-ron before her death has been made public.



[Alleged recording of Kim Sae-ron: "I dated Soo-hyun oppa. You might think I'm crazy, but we dated from middle school until we broke up when I went to college."]



The family has stated that the recording is a conversation with an acquaintance in the United States, dated January 10, U.S. local time.



This was about a month before Kim Sae-ron's death.



[Alleged recording of Kim Sae-ron: "If I really made money, a guy would be doing manual labor somewhere on a construction site..."]



There are also expressions of resentment towards specific YouTubers and the media.



[Alleged recording of Kim Sae-ron: "That person keeps calling me even after I changed my number. When Lee Jin-ho says something, the reporters just spread it without verification, and it really suffocates me."]



The family has revealed that the person who provided this conversation has known Kim Sae-ron for over ten years and used a voice disguise to protect their identity.



The family plans to submit the original recording to the police and has filed an additional lawsuit against Kim Soo-hyun for violations of the Child Welfare Act and other charges.



[Boo Ji-seok/Attorney for Kim Sae-ron's family: "(Kim Sae-ron's) past private life is being exposed now, so the family is understandably concerned about that..."]



In response, Kim Soo-hyun's agency stated that the content of the conversation was fabricated using AI and that they are currently conducting technical verification.



They also explained that the informant had demanded money in exchange for the recording but was not accommodated.



YouTuber Lee Jin-ho also refuted the family's claims with the same argument.



This is KBS News' Kim Hyun-soo.



