Measles rise after overseas travel

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, there has been a significant outbreak of measles worldwide, leading to an increase in measles cases in the country.



In particular, there have been several cases of infection after traveling to Southeast Asia.



Those who traveled abroad during this holiday should carefully check for symptoms of fever and rash.



Jin Sun-min reports.



[Report]



Measles is characterized by coughing, runny nose, fever, and a red rash spreading all over the body.



In Vietnam, the number of suspected measles cases has exceeded 70,000 this year.



After a lull due to COVID-19, measles is spreading again worldwide, and domestic cases are also on the rise.



As of April 3 of this year, there have been 52 measles cases in the country.



This is 1.3 times the level of last year.



About 70% of the patients were infected after traveling abroad, including to Southeast Asia.



[Park Young-jun/Director of Infectious Disease Management, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency: "If you have traveled abroad and experience fever and rash, you should suspect measles."]



With over 1.48 million passengers using Incheon Airport during this holiday period, it is expected that the number of measles cases will increase further once the statistics are compiled.



The measles virus, which spreads through the air, is generally highly contagious.



However, if a child receives the measles vaccine twice during childhood, lifelong immunity is maintained.



Among domestic patients, 61% had either never been vaccinated against measles or were unaware of their vaccination status.



In particular, infants under 12 months, who have a weakened immune system, can develop complications such as pneumonia, otitis media, and encephalitis if they contract measles.



[Lee Jae-gap/Professor of Infectious Diseases, Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital: "In particular, we recommend vaccination before travel for those in their 20s and 30s or infants under 1 year old."]



The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency urged anyone who has traveled to a measles-endemic country and experiences symptoms such as fever and rash within three weeks to get tested.



KBS News, Jin Sun-min.



