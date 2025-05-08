News 9

Czech court halts power plant signing

[Anchor]

The construction project for two nuclear reactors in Dukovany, Czech Republic.

After entering the bidding competition in 2022, it has been three years, and we were on the verge of signing the contract for a large-scale project worth 26 trillion won, the first of its kind in Europe.

However, the French company EDF, which lost the bid, filed a legal complaint with the Czech regulatory body, claiming issues in the tender process.

When this was dismissed, they took the matter back to the court and unexpectedly filed an administrative lawsuit on the 2nd.

The Czech court overturned expectations and ruled in favor of the French company, ordering the contract to be halted.

This happened just a day before the contract signing, while our delegation was on a flight to the Czech Republic yesterday (May 6).

As a result, the contract signing has been indefinitely postponed, and the future procedures remain unclear.

What will happen next? Reporter Ha Nuri has the details.

[Report]

The final contract signing for the Czech nuclear power project ultimately did not take place.

Our delegation that went to the site held a press conference instead of signing the contract.

[Ahn Deok-geun/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: "Looking at the procedures that have been dragged out until now, there is no room for issues regarding transparency, fairness, or objectivity...."]

The Czech side has decided to appeal against the court's ruling that they cannot sign the nuclear construction contract with Korea until the main ruling is made.

They stated that they will proceed with the nuclear power project.

[Daniel Beneš/CEO of ČEZ: "In conclusion, the proposal from Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power was superior in every aspect. It offered better prices and better guarantees."]

However, the ongoing legal risks and how long it will take for the main lawsuit results to come out remain uncertain.

Previously, the American company Westinghouse, which lost the bidding competition, had blocked the nuclear contract for nearly six months by raising issues regarding the core technology.

[Hwang Joo-ho/CEO of Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power: "(As with EDF and Westinghouse, is there a possibility of negotiations...) It seems that there are not many negotiable issues in what they have raised."]

There are also calls for accountability regarding the delegation's trip to the Czech Republic, knowing that France had filed a lawsuit.

A source from our side stated, "It seems that the Czech side believed there were no issues and proceeded with the final contract," but added, "There may be consequences for those responsible."

ČEZ publicly apologized for the cancellation of the contract signing.

The French side is reported to have raised issues regarding our price competitiveness, subsidies, and bidding procedures, leading to analyses that this is a form of 'foot-dragging' in the European market, which is essentially their home turf.

This is Ha Nuri from KBS News.

