Lee Jung-hoo hits 4th season homer

입력 2025.05.08 (00:31) 수정 2025.05.08 (00:32)

[Anchor]

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball hit his fourth home run of the season after 22 games.

Recently experiencing a slump, Lee Jung-hoo made a strong comeback with three hits, including the home run.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

In the third inning, Lee Jung-hoo let two outside pitches go by and did not swing at the third pitch that came in on a similar trajectory.

Although it was called a strike, it was essentially a bad call, showcasing Lee Jung-hoo's excellent plate discipline.

The pitcher, feeling the pressure, ultimately made a mistake, and Lee Jung-hoo capitalized on it, swinging his bat powerfully.

He hit his fourth home run of the season, clearing the right field fence, marking his first home run in 22 games.

["Tucker just gave it a courtesy jog but there was no doubt about that one."]

He hit a fastball at 151 km/h at an angle of 24 degrees, sending the ball flying at a speed of 170 km/h for about 117 meters.

Lee Jung-hoo also hit another fastball in the seventh inning, achieving a multi-hit game for the first time in 12 games, and in the top of the 11th inning, with no outs and the bases loaded, he added an RBI single, thrilling the traveling fans.

["Jung-hoo Lee! Jung-hoo Lee!"]

With all three of his hits coming off four-seam fastballs, Lee Jung-hoo's outstanding performance led the San Francisco Giants to score an impressive nine runs in the 11th inning, securing the victory.

MLB.com praised Lee Jung-hoo's performance, stating that the Windy City of Chicago was swept by the Wind's Grandson.

Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers also continued his hitting streak for two consecutive games.

Although he was caught stealing, he made up for it with his base running.

After reaching base on a fielder's choice in the seventh inning, Kim Hye-seong scored from third base on a hit by the next batter, Shohei Ohtani, with an incredible sprint.

MLB.com remarked, "Kim Hye-seong can definitely fly," praising his remarkable base running play.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

