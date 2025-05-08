News 9

Processions begin to elect new pope

[Anchor]

The secret meeting to elect a new pope, the conclave, has begun today in Vatican City.

There is much interest in when the white smoke signaling the election of the pope will rise.

We connect to our correspondent on the ground in Vatican City.

Reporter Lee Hwa-jin, have the cardinals started voting?

[Reporter]

The voting has not yet started.

Today is the first day of the meeting, and before the official voting begins, there was a special mass. The cardinals are about to enter the Sistine Chapel behind me to cast their votes.

In a moment, the doors of the Sistine Chapel will be firmly locked, and mobile phone communications in Vatican City will be cut off.

This is for strict security measures.

Once all preparations are complete, the first vote will begin around 11:30 PM Korean time.

All 133 cardinals are eligible to vote and are also candidates for the papacy. The voting process will be held once today and repeated up to four times every day starting tomorrow, until a candidate receives support from at least two-thirds majority, or 89 cardinals.

Once a pope is decided, white smoke will rise from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel to announce the election of the new pope.

Here in the Sistine Chapel, the faithful are waiting in anticipation for the election of a new pope.

[Elisabetta/Italian Catholic believer: "I hope for a pope with an internationally open mindset, someone who can promote peace among all nations."]

[Anchor]

It’s hard to predict, but have any potential candidates emerged?

[Reporter]

There are several prominent candidates mentioned in the media, but the atmosphere here suggests that, like during Pope Francis's election, a 'surprise candidate' could also emerge.

The diverse regional distribution of the voting cardinals could be the biggest variable in this papal election.

This has been Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Vatican City for KBS News.

