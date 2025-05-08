News 9

Inter Milan advances to final

입력 2025.05.08 (00:31) 수정 2025.05.08 (00:32)

[Anchor]

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final between Inter Milan and Barcelona once again kept fans awake with a thrilling match.

After a back-and-forth battle, Inter Milan advanced to the finals, while Barcelona raised issues with the referee's decisions.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

The first half was dominated by Inter Milan.

In the 21st minute of the first half, Lautaro scored the opening goal, and towards the end, they earned a penalty kick, comfortably taking a two-goal lead.

However, Barcelona's attacking power in the second half could not be ignored.

They conceded consecutive goals to Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo, with a crucial mistake in not stopping Martin's cross from the left.

Ultimately, with just three minutes left in regular time, Raphinha's comeback goal tilted the balance sharply in favor of Barcelona.

At this moment, it was the veteran defender Acerbi who saved the pressured Inter Milan.

The dramatic equalizer in stoppage time ignited the San Siro, and in the ensuing extra time, Frattesi completed a remarkable turnaround with a calm finish.

Inter Milan, winning 7-6 on aggregate over the two legs, has reached the Champions League final for the first time in two years.

[Simone Inzaghi/Inter Milan Manager: "I am so happy to win tonight. I don't know how to express my gratitude for the players who gave their all."]

On the other hand, despite the stellar performance of 17-year-old rising star Lamine Yamal, Barcelona was eliminated in the semi-finals and expressed strong dissatisfaction with the referee's decisions.

[Hansi Flick/Barcelona Manager: "I think some decision the referee made was maybe not on our side. But it's like that. OK. We have to accept it."]

Inter Milan will face the winner of the Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain match in the decisive final tomorrow morning.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

