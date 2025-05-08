News 9

Kim Jong-un touts shell production

[Anchor]

North Korea's Kim Jong-un visited a munitions factory to encourage the production of shells.

He unusually mentioned specific figures and detailed the production results and the mass production process, which seemed to be conscious of military cooperation with Russia and arms exports.

Kim Gi-hwa reports.

[Report]

Metal cylinders of various sizes are lined up in rows.

The body of the shell, including the barrel, the pointed warhead, and even the gunpowder and gun mounts are also visible.

This is a photo released by North Korea showing Kim Jong-un inspecting the shell factory.

[Korean Central TV: "(Comrade Kim Jong-un) visited various places of the comprehensive shell production factory to specifically understand the production status and the expansion and modernization of production capacity."]

North Korean media reported that the factory's shell production results reached four times the average annual level and double that of the highest production year.

Kim expressed satisfaction with the modernization and enhancement of production capacity, and ordered the intelligence, speed, and precision of the defense industry.

It is unusual for the North to showcase the increase in shell production with specific figures and to detail the production process.

This seems to emphasize the continuous supply capability of shells to Russia while also indicating a desire for closer cooperation in the defense sector.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University Far East Institute: "The goals of modernization, intelligence, and precision in the machinery industry are highly likely to be linked to strengthening the production base of advanced military equipment, including artificial intelligence technology, through close cooperation with Russia."]

It seems that Kim will not attend the Victory Day celebrations in Russia, which had drawn attention.

The Russian side has stated that a diplomatic envoy will attend from North Korea, but they also hinted at the possibility of a separate North-Russia engagement soon, saying it will be an "interesting meeting."

This is KBS News Kim Gi-hwa.

